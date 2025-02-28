OSA Weekly Update - 2/28/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Released: Financial and Investment Report of Fire Relief Associations

3. County TIF Information Forms Due March 31

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Use of Credit Cards

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



Heads Up: When things get tough—whether it’s changes in Washington or turnover on your own team—don’t forget to get back to the basics. Here are three things you can do today to help you stay in control of your finances: First, reconcile your bank statements.

Second, when approving expenses, really take a moment to double-check the details.

Third, record every receipt.

2. Released: Financial and Investment Report of Fire Relief Associations



This week, Auditor Blaha released the Financial and Investment Report of Fire Relief Associations for the year ended 2023. The report summarizes and evaluates the finances, basic benefit structure, and investment performance of Minnesota’s fire relief associations, and includes annual benefit levels, municipal contribution amounts, fire state aid amounts, and rates of return for each relief association.

3. County TIF Information Forms Due March 31



The County TIF Information Form is due from counties by March 31, 2025. The form captures activity that occurred in 2024 including the county's TIF administrative activities, distributions of tax increment, and transfers of TIF enforcement deduction. The information assists the Office of the State Auditor in its oversight of TIF authorities. Instructions on accessing the form in SAFES were emailed to county representatives on January 17, 2025.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Phantom Vendors

