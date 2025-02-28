FORSHAG CONSTRUCTION FOUNDER APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF NORTHSHORE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION FOR 2025

2025 NHBA President, Casey Forshag Forshag Construction Logo Mandeville, Louisiana Photo of Northshore Home Builders Association (NHBA) Installation Awards Casey

Forshag Construction is proud to announce that its founder, Casey Forshag, was appointed President of the Northshore Home Builders Association (NHBA) for 2025.

At Forshag Construction, our goal is to exceed the customer's expectation providing a home that lasts for decades. I look forward to bringing this same commitment to excellence as NHBA President.” — Casey Forshag

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forshag Construction is proud to announce that its founder and owner, Casey Forshag, has been appointed President of the Northshore Home Builders Association (NHBA) for 2025. Forshag was officially installed as NHBA President on February 4th at a ceremony held at Keith Young's Steakhouse, attended by over 75 NHBA members and local officials.Forshag, owner of Forshag Construction, brings a rich heritage of building expertise to the role, with construction knowledge and wisdom passed down through three generations of builders. A graduate of Louisiana State University in Construction Management, Forshag is licensed in Louisiana as a Residential Contractor and Real Estate Sales Agent."Building has never just been a lifelong interest—it has been a passion," says Forshag. "My foundation of construction knowledge started two generations before me when my grandfather, John L. Crosby, started building in New Orleans in 1954. I can remember in high school thinking, 'Why can't I just go build with grandpa?' I grew up on construction sites and have always loved the process."As the newly appointed President, Forshag aims to continue NHBA's mission of supporting legislative, economic, and educational initiatives that promote and protect the American dream of homeownership."I'm honored to serve the NHBA membership in this capacity," said Forshag. "At Forshag Construction, we've always been committed to maintaining the highest standards in residential construction, and I look forward to bringing this same dedication to my role as president while advocating for fair and accurate laws that support our industry and homeowners alike."Forshag's dedication to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail have earned him a reputation for building exceptional luxury homes throughout St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and Washington Parish. His commitment to quality is the cornerstone of his business philosophy."At Forshag Construction, our goal is to not only meet but consistently exceed every customer's expectation in providing a home that will last for decades," Forshag explained. "I'm looking forward to bringing this same commitment to excellence to my role as NHBA President."As part of his involvement with the association, Forshag will showcase a custom-built luxury home in the 2025 Parade of Homes. The showcase home, located in Maison du Lac, will feature innovative design elements and superior craftsmanship that epitomize Forshag's dedication to luxury home building.The annual Northshore Parade of Homes is a ticketed public event featuring beautiful homes with the latest innovations and designs in new home construction. As a participant and now President of the organization, Forshag continues the NHBA tradition of supporting the Raising the Roof for Charity Foundation, which has donated over $5 million to local charities since 1994.The Northshore Home Builders Association, created in 2015 by the merger of the former St. Tammany Home Builders Association and the Tangipahoa Home Builders Association, is the third-largest HBA in Louisiana with over 800 members. The organization is dedicated to providing continuing education for members, advancing building codes, and working closely with local government officials to reduce unnecessary regulation.For more information about NHBA and the upcoming 2025 Parade of Homes, visit the NHBA website at https://www.northshorehba.org/ About Forshag ConstructionForshag Construction is a residential construction company based in Mandeville, Louisiana. With an old-fashioned commitment to quality and dedication to service, Casey Forshag's team utilizes proven technologies and the best possible products to create homes of exceptional quality. Forshag Construction specializes in custom homes, renovations, and consulting, helping clients create their dream homes from concept through completion.Forshag Construction is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing homes of exceptional quality that will last for decades. From concept to completion, we help create dream homes with attention to detail and superior craftsmanship.

