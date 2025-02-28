More than 70 projects will strengthen wildfire prevention, support forestry

CANADA, February 28 - VICTORIA – Workers and communities throughout B.C. are benefiting from Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) supported projects that reduce wildfire risk and increase fibre supply, keeping local mills and energy plants running in the face of U.S. tariff threats and unjustified softwood lumber duties.

With $28 million from the Province, FESBC is supporting 43 new and expanded fibre-recovery projects and 31 new and expanded wildfire-mitigation projects.

“In tough times, I want workers in our forest sector to know I’ve got their back,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “Whether it’s better utilizing existing sources of fibre or helping protect communities from wildfire, the projects are supporting workers and companies as they develop new and innovative forest practices.”

Projects are taking place in all eight of the Province’s natural resource regions, helping create jobs, reducing wildfire risk and supporting B.C.’s pulp and biomass sector. They will be complete by the end of March 2025, in advance of wildfire season.

Fibre-recovery projects take wood fibre that would otherwise be burned or abandoned and put it in the hands of mills and forestry companies that can use it, helping keep forestry workers on the job. Through the Province’s continued investment in FESBC, the projects they support have delivered 44,000 logging truckloads worth of fibre out of the bush since April 2024. That fibre would once have been burned in slash piles and is instead creating jobs and revenue for local businesses.

“These projects are putting local businesses and people to work reducing wildfire risk and recovering fibre for local pulp mills, and pellet and energy plants,” said Jason Fisher, executive director, FESBC. “FESBC received strong proposals from across the province and we are pleased to support this strong group of proponents in their forest-management activities.”

Government continues to take action to support the forest sector in the face of U.S. softwood lumber duties and tariff threats, including through the recently formed Softwood Lumber Advisory Council, streamlining the permitting process and continuing to advocate to the federal government.

Quick Facts:

Founded in 2016, FESBC is fully funded by the Province to support forestry projects at the community level.

As part of Budget 2024, B.C. announced FESBC would get an additional $60 million over three years to continue community-focused wildfire risk-reduction and fuel-management projects, as well as improving utilization of biomass from harvested timber.

Since 2016, $79.6 million has been invested in 201 community wildfire risk-reduction projects through FESBC.

Learn More:

For information about fibre-supply and wildfire-mitigation projects, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/FESBCNewExpandedFunding.pdf

To learn more about B.C.’s response to unjustified U.S. tariffs, visit: gov.bc.ca/Tariffs (https)