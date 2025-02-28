Infinity Health Partners with RxParadigm to Drive Transparency in the 340B Program

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyle Ahlenstorf, CEO of Infinity Health, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with RxParadigm, Inc., a leading provider of 340B program and pharmacy supply chain solutions. This partnership marks the adoption of the Tungsten + PLUS™ platform, a neutral 340B clearinghouse solution designed to enhance transparency, prevent duplicate discounts, and help health centers navigate the complexities of the 340B program more effectively.

Health centers across the country are increasingly looking for ways to lead the charge in creating transparency within the 340B program. As one of the largest safety-net programs in the U.S., 340B allows eligible health centers to access discounted medications, supporting their ability to serve underserved populations. However, navigating this program has become more complex, with concerns about duplicate discounting and restrictive contract pharmacy limitations. By adopting the Tungsten+ PLUS™ platform, Infinity Health aims to address these issues and ensure compliance with both state and federal regulations.

“There is an urgent need for transparency in the 340B program, and we are excited to partner with RxParadigm to introduce Tungsten + PLUS™ as the solution,” said Kyle Ahlenstorf, CEO of Infinity Health. “Health centers across the nation continue to face challenges with duplicate discounts and contract pharmacy restrictions. A neutral, non-partisan solution is essential, and Tungsten + PLUS™ provides a clear, unbiased platform to manage 340B claims and prevent duplicate discounts, benefiting all stakeholders involved.”

During a recent visit to Capitol Hill, the CEO of RxParadigm joined Infinity Health in a meeting with the office of Senator Grassley. The visit aimed to inform Washington leadership that subject matter experts and solutions, such as Tungsten + PLUS™, can address the current challenges in the 340B program while new legislation is being introduced. “We are excited to be the first covered entity in Iowa to sign on with RxParadigm,” said Ahlenstorf.

Tungsten + PLUS™ is the only neutral clearinghouse solution available in the 340B space. Its implementation will empower health centers to operate with greater transparency. By addressing issues related to duplicate discounting, the platform will help lift the contract pharmacy restrictions that have impacted health centers nationwide, ensuring that these organizations continue to receive the discounts they rely on to support their mission of providing care to underserved communities.

“Health centers are under increasing pressure to demonstrate compliance with the 340B program, and they need a solution that fosters trust and collaboration among all parties,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO of RxParadigm. “Infinity Health’s commitment to transparency and fairness is a perfect match for the Tungsten + PLUS™ platform, and we look forward to helping them lead the way in ensuring that health centers can continue to access the medications they need to care for their communities.”

Through this partnership, Infinity Health will gain exclusive access to Tungsten + PLUS™, along with comprehensive training and ongoing support to ensure a seamless transition and successful implementation. This collaboration reinforces both organizations’ shared commitment to advancing healthcare for underserved populations and improving 340B program management.

For more information on Tungsten + PLUS™ and RxParadigm’s services, visit www.rxparadigm.com. For more information on Infinity Health, visit www.infinityhealth.com.

