Subterfuge Ignites the Metal Scene with Explosive Debut Album Set for May 2025 Release

COLUMBUS OH, OH, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising from the underground metal scene, Subterfuge is set to redefine modern metal with a blistering fusion of thrash metal, metalcore, and alternative metal. Influenced by legendary bands like Trivium, Avenged Sevenfold, Metallica, and Slipknot, the Columbus-based trio is making waves with their aggressive yet dynamic sound, gripping storytelling, and electrifying stage presence.Formed in November 2023 by frontman Boris Stojkovski, along with Preston Rhoades (drums) and Chris Jewell (bass), Subterfuge has quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with. Their music delves into the blurred lines between reality and dystopia, drawing inspiration from literature, history, and real-world events.The Journey: From Concept to RealitySubterfuge was originally conceived in 2020 as a project between Boris and guitarist Josh Waddle, both passionate musicians who met at Bowling Green, OH. Over three years, the duo crafted the foundation of their upcoming album, shaping tracks like “Sardonic,” “Paralysis,” and “Fragments of the Hive.”After Josh’s departure in 2023, Boris sought out new bandmates in Columbus, ultimately recruiting Preston and Chris by January 2024. The band made the bold decision to skip an EP and head straight into writing a full-length album, showcasing their dedication to their craft. With Boris stepping up as the vocalist and lead guitarist, the trio solidified their sound and entered the studio in May 2024 with producer Gino “Bambino” Matheson.Explosive Singles & Album TeasersSubterfuge made a thunderous debut with “Fragments of the Hive” on July 5, 2024, setting the stage for their unique take on the genre. This was followed by the release of “Abyssal Whispers” on December 19, 2024, a track that showcased their versatility and ability to experiment with different metal styles.With their debut album set to release in May 2025, Subterfuge is heading back into the studio in March 2025 to wrap up their highly anticipated record. The upcoming release promises a blend of breakneck riffs, haunting melodies, and powerful lyricism that will appeal to both metal veterans and newcomers alike.Live Performances: High-Energy Metal MayhemKnown for their fast, heavy, and interactive live performances, Subterfuge delivers an unforgettable concert experience. With immersive elements like synchronized lighting, digital interactions, and audience participation, their shows are more than just performances – they are full-scale metal spectacles.Streaming Links:Spotify.com/subterfugexxiApple Music.com/subterfugexxiFollow Subterfuge On Social Media:Facebook.com/subterfugexxiInstagram.com/subterfugexxiYouTube.com/subterfugexxiTikTok.com/subterfugexxiFor press inquiries, interviews, or bookings, please contact:Boris StojkovskiEmail: subterfuge@browerentertainment.comPhone: 614-440-5070About SubterfugeSubterfuge is a Columbus-based thrash metal/metalcore band pushing the boundaries of the genre with their hard-hitting sound, storytelling, and relentless ambition. Their music speaks to those who feel unheard, blending raw emotion with crushing instrumentals and intricate compositions. With their debut album on the horizon, Subterfuge is gearing up to leave a lasting mark on the metal world.

