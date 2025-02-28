Stand Out as a Family-Friendly Employer

family-friendly employer United States Institute for Quality PhDr. Oliver Scharfenberg

Family friendliness and family-friendly employers are becoming increasingly important

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The shortage of skilled workers in the United States has been rising for years. Increasingly, employers are questioning what they can do better to connect with their target group. Oliver Scharfenberg, CEO of the USIQ (United States Institute for Quality), explains: “You need to know who your potential employees are. Then you can engage with your target group in the best way possible. The issue of family-friendliness, in particular, is becoming increasingly significant for many employees.”The demand for family friendliness differs from generation to generation. Generation Y, commonly known as millennials, often prioritize meaningful work and collaborative environments. According to Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, both groups are attracted to companies with clear missions and measurable social impact. However, transparency and inclusivity in workplace culture are slightly more critical for millennials.Employers can win their trust by fostering open communication and providing tools that facilitate real-time collaboration. Generation Z, the first digital-native generation, expects technology-driven workplaces that align with their innovative mindset. They are vocal about the importance of mental health and well-being in the workplace. Employers who prioritize wellness programs and create psychologically safe environments can connect with this emerging talent pool. Deloitte’s Global Millennial and Gen Z Survey highlights the significance of authenticity and support in attracting Gen Z employees.Flexibility is a unifying demand across Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z, despite their differences - and this extends beyond remote work; it means flexible hours, customized work environments and supportive leave policies that account for the complexities of life. Retention and engagement are much improved among those employers prepared to put in the effort to provide flexibility options and make them unique to each individual.Employee feedback mechanisms such as the family-friendly employer certification can enhance these offerings to better reflect changing needs. Regular surveys, open forums, and anonymous suggestion channels provide vital insights into how flexibility plays out daily for employees. "To create a workplace that appeals to all working generations, we encourage employers to explore initiatives like the family-friendly employer program, which is designed to help organizations stand out as leaders in family-friendly working conditions," says Oliver Scharfenberg. For more information, visit the USIQ B2B Blog and see the family-friendly employer program here: https://www.usiq.org/family-friendly-employer/

