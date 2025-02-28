Clasen Quality Chocolate to Open New Manufacturing Facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Clasen Quality Chocolate, a U.S. manufacturer of chocolate, will invest $230 million to build a new production facility in Frederick County. The project will create 250 new jobs in the county.

“Virginia provides one of the best business environments in the country, which cultivates the ecosystem for businesses like Clasen Quality Chocolate to thrive,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In addition, Virginia is strategically located in the Mid-Atlantic and is uniquely positioned to help Clasen Quality Chocolate reach their global market. I am thrilled to welcome Clasen Quality Chocolate to the Commonwealth.”

“We are so excited Clasen Quality Chocolate chose Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia has the infrastructure, skilled workforce and love for chocolate that will ensure Clasen Quality Chocolate thrives, and we are confident in its success.”

Headquartered in Madison, Wis., the company began as a family-owned bakery in 1959 and has grown to one of the largest suppliers of high-quality chocolate and confectionary coatings in the United States. Clasen Quality Chocolate manufactures chocolate and confectionary coatings for large grocery chains and food companies.

“We are excited to build our newest production facility in Virginia, enabling us to better serve our customers with high-quality chocolate products,” said Clasen Quality Chocolate President Jay Jensen. “CQC is committed to being a supportive member of the local community in Frederick County and the greater Virginia area.”

Clasen Quality Chocolate operates four manufacturing facilities, three in Wisconsin and one in Nevada. The Virginia facility will help the company meet rising demand.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Frederick County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $3 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Frederick County with this project.

“We are proud to welcome Clasen Quality Chocolate to Frederick County, Virginia," said Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Josh Ludwig. "The significant investment created through this new manufacturing facility will have a positive, lasting impact on our local economy.”

"I am thrilled to learn that Clasen Quality Chocolate will build a new $230 million production facility in Frederick County,” said Senator Timmy French. “Their new facility, along with the additional 250 new jobs, will generate positive outcomes for our community and for Virginia."

"As the fastest-growing region in the Commonwealth, our community faces unique challenges, particularly in supporting school growth and essential services,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. This major investment in our local economy will help offset the impacts of our rapid expansion by creating jobs and strengthening our tax base. I am excited to see that the decisions we have made in the General Assembly are supporting VEDP’s efforts to attract high-quality industries like this, bringing long-term benefits to our region."

The Clasen Quality Chocolate manufacturing facility will be located at Valley Innovation Park, a site in which $7.2 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program funds were invested by the Commonwealth in partnership with Frederick County. Due to the funding, the Commonwealth was able to offer a top-tier, business-ready site that helped to facilitate Clasen Quality Chocolate’s decision for Virginia. Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, this discretionary program partners with localities, utilities and state agencies to fund infrastructure improvements that create operations-ready sites for employers and manufacturers ready to expand in the Commonwealth. In addition to developing project-ready sites, the program can assemble permits and approvals to make way for a smooth construction process. VBRSP identifies, assesses, and improves industrial sites with at least 100 contiguous, developable acres, or 50 acres in the western part of the Commonwealth and in areas with other qualifying conditions.

"The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is a game-changer in strengthening the Commonwealth’s competitiveness for high-impact economic development,” said Senior Managing Director of Development Taylor Chess from the site developer Peterson Companies. “Through our collaboration with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, we have worked to position Valley Innovation Park as a premier, project-ready industrial site. This program plays a critical role in enhancing Virginia’s infrastructure, attracting new businesses, and accelerating economic growth – ensuring the Commonwealth remains a top destination for industry and innovation."

This project also is eligible to receive a $75,000 Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant from the Virginia Port Authority. This Virginia Port Authority grant program is designed to incentivize companies to locate new maritime-related employment centers or expand existing centers to encourage growth of The Port of Virginia.

“We applaud Clasen Quality Chocolate’s decision to build its new production facility in Frederick County, giving it the capability to capitalize on the growing access to global markets offered by The Port of Virginia,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “This company’s chocolate products are known worldwide, so logistics and supply chain consistency are critical to a successful operation. The investments we’re making in our terminals will help to ensure that companies, like Clasen, can expand their international markets without concern. We welcome Clasen and are looking forward to supporting its growth.”

Support for Clasen Quality Chocolate’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.