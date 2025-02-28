Ken Schapiro Named to InvestmentNews’ 2025 List of Top Financial Advisors in the USA

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condor Capital Wealth Management is proud to announce that CEO Ken Schapiro has been recognized as one of InvestmentNews’ “Top Financial Advisors in the USA” for 2025. This prestigious ranking highlights the industry’s most accomplished financial professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise, dedication to clients, and a commitment to excellence in wealth management.As a financial advisor committed to his clients for over 35 years, Ken manages portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, trusts, pension plans, and corporations. This recognition underscores his and his team’s dedication to delivering the highest level of service. He was also recognized in Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors 2024 and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2024. As part of their efforts to give back to the investing community, Ken and his team also publish the Robo Report® , an institutional-quality research report covering performance, fees, assets, and many other parameters on robo advisors.The InvestmentNews Top Financial Advisors in the USA ranking evaluates advisors based on overall AUM, AUM growth, and client growth between August 2023 and August 2024. For the complete list of advisors and more information on the ranking methodology, please see the official announcement by InvestmentNews Condor Capital Wealth ManagementCondor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.