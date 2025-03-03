Glim Secures $3.47M in Pre-Seed Round to Transform Financial Wellness in Latin America

Alex Robbio and Tomas Gonzalez Ruiz, Glim founders

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glim , a cutting-edge fintech startup dedicated to enhancing financial wellness for workers in Latin America, has announced the successful close of its $3.47 million pre-seed funding round. The funding will accelerate Glim’s mission to empower employees and employers with innovative financial tools, tax-efficient benefits, and a seamless salary-integrated financial super app.The round was led by a stellar lineup of venture capital firms, including: DCG (USA), ParaFi (USA), Skandia (Colombia and Mexico), MatterScale (USA), Wayra (Colombia), Newtopia (Argentina),Additionally, Glim is proud to have the backing of prominent angel investors, including: Asif Ramji (Former Chief Product Officer at WorldPay and FIS), Mike Wear (Co-founder of Glim, Founder and CEO of Blankfactor), Robustiano Freixas (Head of Product Marketing at OKX), Luis Alegria (Former Head of Product for Rappi), Jeff Carter (Tech and biotech entrepreneur and investor), Peter Strove (Founder of Velocity Partners, acquired by Endava), Esteban Alonso (Co-Founder and CEO of Sofka Technologies), Matt Bryson (President, Blankfactor; Former CFO, Madwire), Juan Camilo Chaves (Former President of Sodexo LatAm),Glim’s Vision and Solution:In Latin America, companies face two critical challenges: managing complex tax structures in their compensation while maintaining competitive salaries as inflation erodes employees' purchasing power in a context where 70% of employees report feeling financially stressed. Glim is a next-generation fintech platform that helps companies enhance their compensation strategy through three powerful solutions: tax-efficient salary structures that optimize payroll costs, comprehensive financial wellbeing tools including personalized education and multi-currency digital wallets, and smart purchasing programs that stretch employees' salaries through corporate discounts and crypto-powered cashback rewards. Our blockchain-powered infrastructure enables companies to effectively increase the real value of their employees' compensation while strengthening retention and satisfaction.Platform Highlights:For Employees:- Multi-currency wallet leveraging stablecoins and fiat- Salary advances and tax-efficient vouchers- High-yield savings and investment opportunities- International pre-paid card with rewards and cashback- Personalized financial coaching and educational resourcesFor Employers:- Tax-efficient salary benefits- Advanced employee financial analytics- Tools to improve retention, productivity, and cost efficiencyThe Team:The co-founders are Alex Robbio and Tomas Gonzalez Ruiz , experienced second-time founders.Tomas was the co-founder and CEO of Avantrip, which became Argentina's second-largest online travel platform and then sold to CVC Viajens of Brazil. Tomas then joined Almundo in its very early stages, helping it become the leading omni-channel travel operator in Latin America, with investments from the Iberostar group of Spain. Almundo had a successful exit to CVC Viajens, as well.Alex Robbio co-founded Belatrix Software, a company that was bootstrapped to become one of the leading developers of digital solutions with a focus on Fintech and Financial Services, with projects delivered for clients including Fidelity Information Systems, Banco Credito del Perú, PwC, Disney, Adobe, and many other leading companies. Belatrix was sold to Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in 2019, where Alex remained as a Vice-president afterward.The rest of the team includes experienced managers from Visa, Mastercard, Uber, KuCoin, NaranjaX, LemonCash, and others.Strong Growth and Future Plans:- Since launching the product in Q1 2024, Glim has gained significant traction, signed 26 corporate clients, with companies including Globant (a global digital solutions firm, through its Blankfactor division), Sofka (one of the largest software development companies in Colombia), and Laika (Colombia’s largest direct-to-consumer pet supply retailer)- Achieved multi-million dollar annualized transaction volume- Expanded partnerships with major players like SkandiaThe funds raised will fuel Glim’s continued expansion in Colombia, further development of its platform, and preparation for entering the Mexican market. New features, including tax-efficient vouchers, will be launched in 2025 to drive further adoption.“We are honored to have the support of such esteemed VCs and angels who share our vision for transforming financial wellness in Latin America,” said Alex Robbio, CEO and Co-Founder of Glim. “This funding is a testament to the immense opportunity in this market and will help us scale our impact.”For media inquiries or more information about Glim, visit getglim.com or contact Press Relations at prensa@getglim.com.

