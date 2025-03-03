The Best Hotels in Bulgaria for 2024 Announced Based on Guest Reviews

SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to guest evaluations, the best hotel in Bulgaria for 2024 is the five-star Voya Beach Resort in Sveti Vlas, closely followed by Kashmir Wellness and Spa (Velingrad) and the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia.The top ten list includes:Voya Beach Resort (Sveti Vlas)Kashmir Wellness and Spa Hotel (Velingrad)Grand Hotel Millennium SofiaAquahouse Hotel and Spa (St. St. Constantine and Helena)Kings Valley Medical and Spa (Kazanlak Mineral Baths)Casa Di Fiore Medical and Spa (Kranevo)Este Park (Plovdiv)Jägerhof (Plovdiv)Golden Eye Hotel and Casino (Svilengrad)Wave Resort (Pomorie)For the full ranking, visit: https://besthotels.bg/ranking Category AwardsUsing the HotScore™ index, which measures guest satisfaction, the best hotels in Bulgaria were also ranked by type and category. Below are the winners:Best Five-Star Spa Hotel: Kashmir Wellness and Spa Hotel (Velingrad)Top 10 Five-Star Spa HotelsBest Five-Star City Hotel: Grand Hotel Millennium SofiaTop 10 Five-Star City HotelsBest Five-Star Seaside Hotel: Voya Beach Resort (Sveti Vlas)Top 10 Five-Star Seaside HotelsBest Five-Star Mountain Hotel: Katarino Spa HotelTop 10 Five-Star Mountain HotelsBest Four-Star Spa Hotel: Hot Springs Medical and Spa (Banya, Bansko)Top 10 Four-Star Spa HotelsBest Four-Star City Hotel: Este Park (Plovdiv)Top 10 Four-Star City HotelsBest Four-Star Seaside Hotel: Premier Fort Beach (Sveti Vlas)Top 10 Four-Star Seaside HotelsBest Four-Star Mountain Hotel: Rila BorovetsTop 10 Four-Star Mountain HotelsBest Three-Star Spa Hotel: Spa Complex “Sveti Georgi” (Baldevo)Top 10 Three-Star Spa HotelsBest Three-Star City Hotel: Plovdiv City Center HotelTop 10 Three-Star City HotelsBest Three-Star Seaside Hotel: Kristiani (Sozopol)Top 10 Three-Star Seaside HotelsBest Three-Star Mountain Hotel: Baryakov Hotel (Bansko)Top 10 Three-Star Mountain HotelsBest Three-Star Leisure Hotel: Eco Complex Voevodski (Katunishte)Top 10 Three-Star Leisure HotelsFocus on Service QualityThe hospitality industry is among the few where the quality of service can be precisely measured. Guest reviews and ratings on platforms such as Booking.com and Google serve as objective criteria for evaluation.The TOP 100 Best Hotels in Bulgaria ranking for 2024 covers the period from December 2023 to December 2024. Hotels were evaluated using algorithms based on user reviews and ratings, analyzing over 1,000 hotels that meet the criteria of having 20 or more rooms (excluding apartments and guesthouses) and being classified as three, four, or five-star properties.To ensure transparency, the calculation of the HotScore index and the inclusion of hotels in the TOP 100 Best Hotels ranking for 2024 are entirely free. Guests can freely access the full rankings and choose which of the best hotels in Bulgaria to visit at BestHotels.bg EU FundingThe project for calculating and ongoing monitoring of the ‘TOP 100 Best Hotels in Bulgaria’ rating of hotels in Bulgaria was approved and co-financed by the European Union under the Operational Program Enterprise and Innovation for Competitiveness (OP EIC).Awards CeremonyMany of the hotels featured in the TOP 100 Best Hotels in Bulgaria 2024 received honorary certificates during a special ceremony held on January 23 at the Central Military Club in Sofia. Certificates were presented by the Minister of Tourism, Miroslav Borshosh.

