InTempo MX Adds MEC AWP Integration to Connected Assets Platform

INDIANAPOLIS , IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InTempo MX , the premiere Connected Assets platform for the equipment rental industry, now offers a full integration for MEC AWP machine data. Leveraging LHP Telematics’s expertise in parsing CANopen data from MEC’s electronic BUS, this new integration provides greater visibility into machine operations, allowing rental companies to more easily monitor performance, diagnose issues, and maximize uptime.Custom-designed plug-and-play connectors ensure a fast, error-free physical interface between MEC machines and InTempo MX. The streamlined installation process lowers installation costs, minimizes wiring errors, and accelerates access to valuable telematics insights."The MEC team has been incredibly responsive and great to collaborate with," said Travis Jones, CEO of LHP Telematics."This model of technical partnership—focusing on simplicity and value—is something our customers expect and appreciate," added Matt Hopp, GM of InTempo Software.Continued Innovation for an Established Platform“Over the last 2 years, we’ve built a best-in-class Connected Assets platform with our partners at LHP Telematics; we’re now expanding its functionality based on real-world customer feedback. With a strong foundation already in place, we’re excited to focus on additional development initiatives with OEMs, expanding the options that are available out of the box and making it easier for rental companies to gain full visibility into their fleets,” Hopp continued.About InTempo SoftwareInTempo Software Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical technology solutions for regional and local independent equipment, tool, event and specialty rental businesses. The company’s portfolio of rental software systems includes RentalMan(InTempo Enterprise™), Enfinity(InTempo Core™) and CounterProproduct lines. Learn more at intemposoftware.comAbout LHP TelematicsLHP recognized in 2006 that to really gain competitive advantage from machine telematics information, including location and operating status, it required a level of personalization and flexibility that early telematics providers were unable to provide. In 2008 they introduced the Equipment Intelligence platform capable of end-user configuration, and an open approach to selecting the most appropriate telematics hardware device. Today LHP is the technology behind more than 15 OEMs, delivering products to more than 90 countries, and thousands of sub-fleets managed by equipment dealers and rental companies.

