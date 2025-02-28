Hamilton Public Health confirms first case of bat rabies in 2025
HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton Public Health Services received confirmation of its first positive rabid bat since August 2024. A Hamilton resident is currently being treated by healthcare providers due to exposure. This serves as a reminder to the community to stay away from bats and other animals that can carry rabies.
Rabies is a fatal virus that affects mammals, including humans, and is most commonly spread by wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, as well as stray or unknown cats and dogs. Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite. However, saliva can also enter the body through scratches, open wounds or mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.
Hamilton currently has an outbreak of rabies, mainly in raccoons and skunks with 330 animals testing positive since December 2015. In addition to raccoons and skunks there have been one fox and two stray cats test positive since 2015. Bats have tested positive for rabies almost every year in Hamilton.
It is important to take precautions to avoid contact with rabid animals.
Tips to prevent rabies
- If you are bitten by an animal, or had direct contact with an animal’s saliva, wash the wound with soap and water, seek medical attention immediately or call Public Health Services at 905-546-2489.
- Always keep a safe distance from, and avoid contact with wild animals including raccoons, skunks, bats, unknown dogs and cats and other wild animals. Rabies can make animals aggressive or it can make them appear sick, scared, or friendly.
- Bat proof your home by reviewing tips at www.hamilton.ca/wildlife
- Call Hamilton Animal Services at 905-546-2489 if you see a dead, sick or strangely acting raccoon, skunk, bat, or other wild animal.
- Do not feed, help, handle, relocate any wildlife or keep them as pets.
- Vaccinate your pets against rabies, keep rabies vaccinations current for dogs and cats to protect them, and prevent any spread to people.
- Contact your vet if your pet is in contact with a wild animal, including bats.
