THE POWER OF AND: CELEBRATING WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH WITH ACDN'S SMART & SEXY DAY

Join us virtually for ACDN's 2025 Smart & Sexy Kickoff Event

Empowering Women to Thrive in Their Careers and Beyond

ACDN is dedicated to helping women not only find jobs but build careers that align with their aspirations. ‘The Power of AND’ represents the limitless potential women possess” — April Jarrett

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits (ACDN) is proud to present Smart & Sexy Day 2025, a nationwide initiative dedicated to empowering women in the workforce. Held throughout March in celebration of Women’s History Month, this year’s theme, 'The Power of AND' , highlights the evolving role of women in today’s job market—embracing multiple aspirations, balancing careers with personal growth, and confidently shaping their futures.Backed by the generous support of Ariela & Associates International, the parent company of Smart & SexyLingerie, and Curvy Couture™, this initiative ensures that women across the country receive the tools, training, and confidence they need to thrive. The event underscores ACDN’s commitment to fostering economic independence and workforce development for women, particularly those facing barriers to employment.WHY THIS MATTERS NOWWomen continue to be disproportionately impacted by workforce shifts, navigating challenges such as wage gaps, career breaks, and evolving industry demands. As nonprofit leaders in career development and professional advancement, ACDN and its member organizations play a crucial role in supporting women as they reenter and advance in the job market.“ACDN is dedicated to helping women not only find jobs but build careers that align with their aspirations. ‘The Power of AND’ represents the limitless potential women possess when provided with the right resources, training, and support,” said April Jarrett, Executive Director of ACDN.WHAT TO EXPECT AT SMART & SEXY DAY 2025This year’s event series will feature:✔ Workforce Training & Resume Support – Job readiness coaching tailored to today’s job market.✔ Professional Image & Confidence Building – Free Smart & Sexyfoundation garments to enhance interview and workplace confidence.✔ Inspirational Keynote Speakers – Influential women leaders sharing insights on career growth and personal empowerment.✔ Networking & Community Engagement – Opportunities to connect with career coaches, employers, and peers.ARIELA & ASSOCIATES: A CHAMPION FOR WOMEN’S WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENTFor over a decade, Ariela & Associates International has been a driving force in supporting organizations that uplift women in the workforce. Their continued sponsorship of Smart & Sexy Day allows ACDN to expand its reach and impact, helping thousands of women gain career confidence through workforce training, mentorship, and professional attire assistance.“We believe that confidence is the key to success, and every woman deserves to feel empowered as she pursues her career goals,” said Ariela Esquenazi, Founder & CEO of Ariela & Associates. “We’re honored to support ACDN and its network in changing lives and building brighter futures.”JOIN US FOR THE NATIONAL KICKOFF EVENT: ‘THE POWER OF AND’The official kickoff for ACDN's 2025 Smart & Sexy Season will take place virtually on March 6, 2025, launching a month of events hosted by ACDN member organizations nationwide. Participants will attend workshops, networking events, and career coaching sessions at the various locations including:The She Leads Foundation (Atlanta, GA) – March 7Transforming Lives & Restoring Hope, Inc. (Roanoke Rapids, NC) – March 15Suited for Change (Washington, DC) – March 24The Wardrobe Intake Center, Keystone First Wellness Center (Chester, PA) – March 27Jackets for Jobs, Inc. (Detroit, MI) – AprilABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF CAREER DEVELOPMENT NONPROFITS (ACDN)ACDN is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting career development programs that assist over 25,000 individuals annually. By providing career coaching, job-readiness training, and professional attire, ACDN helps individuals achieve financial stability through meaningful employment. Since its founding, ACDN has helped over 312,000 individuals prepare for career success. Learn more at www.acdnonline.org ABOUT SMART & SEXY& ARIELA & ASSOCIATESSmart & Sexyis the in-house brand of Ariela & Associates International, one of the largest privately held lingerie companies in the U.S. With a mission to create affordable, high-quality lingerie and swimwear, Smart & Sexyempowers women to look and feel their best every day. Learn more at www.smartandsexy.com Ariela & Associates International is a certified woman-owned business dedicated to philanthropy and women’s empowerment through workforce initiatives, mentorship, and professional development programs. Their sponsorship of Smart & Sexy Day underscores their ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for women in the workplace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.