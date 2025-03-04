Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets Announces Upcoming Release of One Great Faith in the Promise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets is excited to announce the upcoming release of his new book, One Great Faith in the Promise. In this highly anticipated work, Sheets invites readers to explore the deep foundations of Biblical faith, focusing on the belief in Jesus Christ’s return as the Righteous Judge. This book challenges Christians to embrace a steadfast faith in preparation for Christ’s return, urging them to live with hope and expectation of eternal life with Him.

FINDING THE NARROW ROAD

The Holy Spirit would not let me finish this project without expanding on the idea of this very narrow definition of Biblical Faith found in Hebrews 11. Verse 6 states, "And without (this one) faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and he rewards those who earnestly seek him." Without a very narrow definition of Biblical Faith, this passage has little meaning for the average reader. Now, adding “this one” to verse 6 is a game changer. Making the decision to put our faith in The Promise of Jesus returning as The Righteous Judge makes us accountable and puts us on a very narrow road (faith journey) as it did Moses in Hebrews 11:24 and following.

One Great Faith in the Promise delves into the essence of Biblical faith, exemplified by figures like Moses. Sheets explores the narrow, profound faith required to trust in God’s ultimate promise. Through a detailed examination of scriptures such as Hebrews 11 and Ephesians 4, the book provides a fresh perspective on living with faith in Jesus' promised return.

As Christians face challenging times, One Great Faith in the Promise draws connections between modern events and prophetic scriptures in Daniel, Ezekiel, and Revelation, offering insight into how today’s world reflects the unfolding of God's plan. The book emphasizes that our faith in Christ’s second coming is not just a hope but the guiding force that shapes a believer’s life and actions.

Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets is also the author of On That Day, a trilogy of three books that encourage Christians to live according to Biblical principles while anticipating Christ’s promised return. His writing provides readers with both a moral and spiritual framework for navigating today's world.

One Great Faith in the Promise will be available for purchase soon, offering a powerful reminder of the faith necessary to endure with hope until Christ’s return.

Books by Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets currently available for purchase:

On That Day by Thomas Sheets

All of Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets' books are available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more information, please visit the author’s website at www.onthatday-timothy2468.com

About the Author:

Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets is an author and speaker dedicated to exploring and sharing the depth of the Christian faith. His books challenge readers to embrace a focused, Biblical faith, grounded in the promises of Scripture, and to live with anticipation for the return of Jesus Christ.

Legal Disclaimer:

