CaseyGerry Attorney Noah Moss Publishes Trial Magazine Article on Representing Child Trauma Survivors

As one of the publication’s longest articles, Moss provides comprehensive guidance for attorneys handling sensitive cases involving child abuse survivors

We must empower survivors of childhood trauma to find their voice and play a role in shaping a world where every child’s story matters and can be heard.” — Noah Moss, Attorney at CaseyGerry

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Noah Moss of the CaseyGerry law firm has published a comprehensive article in the January 2025 issue of Trial Magazine, the official publication of the American Association for Justice (AAJ). The article, titled “Every Child’s Voice Counts” offers critical guidance for attorneys representing child survivors of sexual abuse, emphasizing trauma-informed approaches and trust-building strategies.In his article, Moss shares insights from his extensive work representing young survivors, providing attorneys with practical steps to help children feel safe while recounting traumatic events. He asserts the importance of balancing the need for information with the emotional well-being of young clients, ensuring they can share their experiences without re-traumatization.Key recommendations from Moss include taking an empathetic approach when interviewing child survivors, prioritizing the child’s emotional security throughout the legal process, and employing trauma-informed techniques such as allowing breaks and creating a supportive environment during questioning. Moss also highlights the importance of preparing both the child and their caretakers for the legal proceedings, ensuring they understand each step and feel empowered to share their experiences.“We must empower survivors of childhood trauma to find their voice and play a role in shaping a world where every child’s story matters and can be heard,” said Moss. “This article helps attorneys prioritize compassionate advocacy while pursuing justice for vulnerable clients,” said Moss.The publication in Trial Magazine, a leading resource for legal professionals nationwide, highlights Moss’s commitment to educating fellow attorneys on best practices for handling complex child abuse cases. His contribution stands out for its depth and being among the longest articles published by Trial Magazine in recent years.The full article can be accessed via subscription on the American Association for Justice (AAJ) website: https://www.justice.org/ For more information about Noah Moss and CaseyGerry, visit: www.caseygerry.com and Noah Moss’s profile.###About CaseyGerryFounded in 1947, CaseyGerry has earned a national reputation for its work in civil litigation and complex personal injury cases. Over the years, CaseyGerry’s San Diego personal injury attorneys have worked to recover billions of dollars for families and individuals who have suffered serious injuries or lost loved ones. We believe in individual and corporate responsibility and understand that most legal matters related to personal injury are extremely sensitive.

