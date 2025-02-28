DED Awards $4.4 Million through the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is awarding a combined $4.4 million to four cities through the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Act Program. The grants will help the municipalities finance infrastructure improvements such as water systems, sewer systems, roads, bridges, and other site development activities.

The program was authorized by the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Act of 2024. By supporting infrastructure projects, the grants of state aid will help cities attract new businesses, facilitate business expansions, and create high-quality jobs. The awardees are listed below. Each city is contributing matching funds of at least 25% of the amount awarded.

Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program Awardees – February 2025 City Award Amount Bloomfield $181,505 Grand Island $1,788,033 North Platte $1,595,315 Ralston $841,417 Total $4,406,270

Additional information about the program is available on the Department’s Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program webpage.