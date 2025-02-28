Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,051 in the last 365 days.

DED Awards $4.4 Million through the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is awarding a combined $4.4 million to four cities through the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Act Program. The grants will help the municipalities finance infrastructure improvements such as water systems, sewer systems, roads, bridges, and other site development activities.

The program was authorized by the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Act of 2024. By supporting infrastructure projects, the grants of state aid will help cities attract new businesses, facilitate business expansions, and create high-quality jobs. The awardees are listed below. Each city is contributing matching funds of at least 25% of the amount awarded.

Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program Awardees – February 2025
City Award Amount
Bloomfield $181,505
Grand Island $1,788,033
North Platte $1,595,315
Ralston $841,417
Total $4,406,270

Additional information about the program is available on the Department’s Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program webpage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DED Awards $4.4 Million through the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more