Governor Jim Pillen Announces Winners of Nebraska Governor’s New Venture Competition

On Thursday evening, Governor Jim Pillen awarded prizes to three teams of college students through the Nebraska Governor’s New Venture Competition. The annual competition, designed to encourage student-led entrepreneurship, was overseen by Invest Nebraska, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD).

Winning teams were announced during the Nebraska Chamber’s Hall of Fame Banquet at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. This year’s winners are: 1st Place: FuturHerd Solutions; 2nd Place: FindU; 3rd Place: EyeQ. Each of the awardees are comprised of students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Nebraska offers students great opportunities to pursue their dreams, and their ideas will build our future,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “I’m proud of the students who have taken initiative to present their projects at this year’s New Venture Competition. Our state’s culture of innovation is clearly taking root in the next generation.”

Seventeen student-led teams submitted business proposals for the competition this year. Eight of these teams were selected as finalists, receiving the opportunity to pitch their business proposals in-person to a panel of judges at the Nebraska State Chamber’s Annual Meeting on the afternoon of January 29th. The top three teams won cash prizes in the amount of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000.

“Nebraska has the talent and tools to be a national leader in innovation,” said Nebraska Chamber President and CEO Todd Bingham. “It’s critical for the state’s business community to support enterprising students as they develop new ways to automate or integrate technology such as AI. The Nebraska Chamber is proud to champion the Governor’s New Venture Competition, and the talented contestants competing in it.”

This year’s panel of judges included representatives of Bio Nebraska, Codebuddy, Cup of Coa, Growing Together Northeast Nebraska, Open Range, and TenFour Labs. In addition to evaluating business proposals and pitches, these leaders provided coaching to help student teams refine their business concepts.

“Innovation-based economic development is a key driver of Nebraska’s growth,” said Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska. “As leaders in the state’s entrepreneurial community, we are creating opportunities for students to contribute their inventiveness and skill to Nebraska’s innovation ecosystem. Thank you to the many partners, public and private, who made it possible to host the New Venture Competition to encourage student entrepreneurship.”

Earlier this year, Governor Pillen announced a funding boost for the state’s Business Innovation Act (BIA) programs from approximately $12 million to $15 million per year. Through BIA programs and the federally funded State Small Business Credit Initiative, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) supports high-potential, high-tech small businesses at every stage of growth. Multiple student teams that have won awards through the Governor’s New Venture Competition have successfully applied for state-administered funding to further develop their business ideas. These include Cattle Kettle, Privy AI, and brAIn Rot.

“The Governor’s New Venture Competition gives Nebraska’s students the opportunity to showcase innovative products and creative business plans,” said DED Director Maureen Larsen. “It also connects them to entrepreneurs who can lend insights into launching a successful startup. Additionally, the competition sends students a clear message: The Good Life is a great place to grow a business!”

Governor’s New Venture Competition Award Winners – January 2026

1st Place: FuturHerd Solutions ($20,000 prize)

FuturHerd Solutions is a swine-centric AgTech startup dedicated to addressing prevalent caretaker challenges with innovative robotic solutions.

2nd Place: FindU ($15,000 prize)

FindU is a platform that bridges the gap between students and institutions through smart, AI-powered tools to help students navigate their college search journey with confidence.

3rd Place: EyeQ ($10,000 prize)

EyeQ helps museums, zoos, and other exhibit organizations turn existing security camera footage into real-time engagement and demographic insights so they can optimize exhibits, reduce wasted spending, and unlock grant funding.

To learn more about the Governor’s New Venture Competition, visit: www.NeGovNewVenture.com.