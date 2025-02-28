Self-Taught Cellist Drew Wiegman to Perform at James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake, Illinois

Drew Wiegman

Spontaneous Chicago musician shares his love of the cello in performances that show how anyone can achieve their goals if they put in the effort

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drew Wiegman, the self-taught improvisational cellist and TikTok sensation, today announced that he will be performing his unique cello compositions in his hometown of Grayslake, Illinois, on Saturday, March 29, at 7:00 PM and Sunday, March 30 at 3:00 PM. The performances will take place at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County. Wiegman’s concerts promise to be a wonderful musical evening for his audiences.The Lake County cellist’s creations are spontaneous and original. Wiegman is a musician who plays his cello only by ear, without any written music. He has not been classically trained, yet he was able to learn the cello and create music that is now a sensation. Chicagoland TV and classical radio media have taken an interest in Drew, his unique talents, and his personality.Wiegman explained, “I learned at my own pace and want to show the world that anyone can accomplish their dreams if they are willing to put in the effort and define what music can be for them. I am devoted to sharing my life-affirming inspirational, original music compositions and talents, meant to stir the heart and soul.”The March 29 concert will feature a powerful and emotive journey through the lens of a solo cellist. Wiegman will be performing selections from some of the greatest movie scores, beloved pop hits, and his original music.“I’m honored to have built a worldwide online social following of over 750,00 listeners and viewers,” said Wiegman. “I am excited to host a concert in my hometown which is bringing in listeners from all over the world to Lake County.”Stream Wiegman’s music on Apple, Amazon, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok.The James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County is located at 19351 W. Washington St., GrayslakeFor more information visit https://www.drewwiegman.org or www.jlcenter.clcillinois.edu Tickets are available for all, with concession prices for students, military, seniors, and ADA audience members at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1045494/drew-wiegman-grayslake-mainstage-theatre END###

