Glyph Inc. Unveils SaidSo: revolutionizing social media

SaidSo on iPhone

YAKUSHIMA, JAPAN, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glyph Inc, is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of its latest innovation SaidSo . This groundbreaking Japan-born social media platform is designed to address critical issues such as the spread of fake information and censorship, leveraging blockchain technology to ensure authenticity and transparency.SaidSo focuses on solving the issues of fake information dissemination and censorship by leveraging the inherent properties of blockchain: tamper resistance and transparency. By cryptographically signing and storing records of who said what and when on an immutable blockchain, SaidSo not only guarantees the authenticity of posted content but also acts as a safeguard against censorship and deletion of statements. This architecture makes it easier to identify the authors and distributors of content, enabling the detection of fraudulent content such as impersonations and fake information.Additionally, using SaidSo's 'Hash Verifier,' third parties can verify the authenticity of posted articles, as well as the fact that a specific statement was made. This system works by generating a hash value from the metadata of the post and comparing it with the recorded hash value to confirm that the data has not been tampered with.Key Features and Benefits:1. Guaranteed Post AuthenticityAll posts are cryptographically signed and stored on an immutable blockchain, ensuring their authenticity and preventing tampering or deletion.2. Censorship Prevention and TransparencyRecorded posts are publicly verifiable, enabling anyone to confirm who said what and when.3. Safe and Hate-Free CommunicationBy removing the comment function, SaidSo eliminates risks of online harassment and hate speech.Additional features include- Biometric authentication to prevent bot activity- Best in class AI translation capabilities- Compatibility with existing social media platformsInnovative TechnologySaidSo utilizes a hybrid blockchain system. The article posting functionality is permission-based, allowing strict control over who can record and access data, thereby minimizing the risk of tampering. Once an article is posted, along with its blockchain data, it becomes publicly accessible and verifiable, enabling third-party validation at any time and ensuring transparency.Traditional blockchain technology has been considered inadequate for social media platforms that require high-speed processing of massive data volumes. However, SaidSo’s innovative hybrid blockchain system overcomes these limitations by eliminating the need for cryptocurrencies or mining, which are typically essential in conventional public blockchains. This approach achieves exceptionally high processing speeds while remaining user-friendly, allowing general users to benefit from blockchain technology without requiring deep technical knowledge or awareness of its complexities.Future PlansStarting with a launch in Japan and the U.S., SaidSo plans to refine its app based on user feedback before rolling out globally.SaidSo is now available on the Apple App Store through an invitation-only system. Interested users can register on the waitlist from the link below."We are beyond excited to finally be able to introduce SaidSo to the world," said Takashi Fuchigami, CEO of Glyph Inc. "This app represents a significant milestone in our commitment to driving innovation and delivering solutions that redefine content authenticity and free speech in the social media landscape, especially in the era of rapidly growing AI based technology.”The official launch of SaidSo is scheduled for February 28, 2025. The app will be available for download for free on iOS devices.For more information about SaidSo, please visit:About Glyph Inc.Glyph Inc. is a leading software development company based out of the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Island of Yakushima, Japan, comprising an international team renowned for its out-of-the-box innovation, cutting-edge solutions, and a passion for pushing boundaries.

