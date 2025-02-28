THE EU FAB 6 HOSTS EXCLUSIVE WEBINARS WITH THE GUILD OF FOOD WRITERS

Deli meats Cotechino Modena PGI Mortadella Bologna PGI Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO

A series of exclusive online events showcasing the craftmanship and distinctiveness of Italy’s finest PDO and PGI deli meats

ROMA, ITALY, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savour the PDO and PGI wines and deli meats from Europe successfully concluded a series of three exclusive webinars in collaboration with the Guild of Food Writers. Designed to deepen knowledge and appreciation of some of Italy’s most renowned PDO and PGI deli meats, the webinars were attended by 86 members of the GOFW and provided an in-depth look into the traditions, production, and culinary uses of these exceptional European products.The Guild of Food Writers is the UK’s leading association of food journalists, authors, editors, broadcasters, and influencers dedicated to celebrating and promoting food writing in all its forms. With a membership of over 600 professionals, the Guild plays a key role in shaping conversations around food, fostering expertise, and supporting its members with networking opportunities and industry insights.Each webinar was introduced by Julie Friend, Vice Chair of the Guild of Food Writers, and Augusto Cosimi, PR and Press Office representative for the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna, representing all three deli meat consortia on this occasion. The sessions took place on February 19th, focusing on Mortadella Bologna PGI, February 24th, dedicated to Salamini Italiani Alla Cacciatora PDO, and February 25th, exploring Cotechino and Zampone Modena PGI. To enhance the learning experience, all registered participants received campaign flyers and product samples, allowing them to experience firsthand the authentic flavors discussed during the webinars. The interactive sessions were recorded to ensure accessibility for the Guild’s members, providing a valuable resource for continued learning.During the webinars, the speakers introduced The EU Fab 6 campaign and provided an in-depth exploration of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna, the Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, and the Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI. They highlighted the history and role of each consortium, the significance of PDO and PGI certifications, and the stringent EU regulations ensuring safety and traceability. The discussions also covered the production process, detailing the regions of production, raw materials and meat cuts used, the stages of processing, and the organoleptic and chemical-physical characteristics of each product. Special attention was given to quality controls, cutting techniques, tasting methods, and practical tips on recipes and culinary applications.The initiative reinforced the commitment of The EU Fab 6 to promoting European excellence in food and fostering connections between producers and leading food writers. The webinars were met with enthusiasm and provided a valuable platform for knowledge-sharing and engagement within the Guild of Food Writers’ community.Co-financed by the European Union, The EU Fab 6 promotes the excellence of PDO and PGI products across the United Kingdom and Switzerland through educational events, tastings, and innovative campaigns. The initiative is supported by six renowned consortia:· The Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader· The Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)· The Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)· ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)· Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)· The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Website https://theeufab6.eu/ Facebook @theeufab6 Instagram @theeufab6 YouTube @TheEUFab6PRESS OFFICEBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.