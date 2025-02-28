Torizon collaborates with TI to Simplify Cybersecurity Compliance & Accelerate Development of Connected Embedded Systems

Torizon partners with TI to help manufacturers meet strict cybersecurity regulations like the EU CRA, streamlining development with secure, Arm-based processors

HORW, LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torizon is excited to announce a strategic collaboration designed to help manufacturers of industrial and medical devices meet increasingly stringent cybersecurity regulations—such as those imposed by the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)—while streamlining application development.This collaboration leverages TI’s robust, Arm-based, Linux-capable processors alongside Torizon’s modern software development environment.As new global security regulations demand frequent secure updates, comprehensive Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), continuous security monitoring, secure storage, secure boot, and more, the partnership addresses the urgent need for a simplified and efficient development process.Key Benefits of Combining TI Arm-based Processors and Torizon:1. Simplified Cybersecurity Compliance:Torizon Security, combined with the state-of-the-art TI hardware security features such as a dedicated secure enclave allows us to comply with current and upcoming standards. The partnership simplifies access to these features with a full stack solution, from the hardware, to software such as operating systems, up to services such as security scans and remote update systems.2. Accelerated Time-to-Market:With Torizon’s modern development tools, such as Visual Studio Code Plugin and simple OS Configuration Tools, engineers can rapidly prototype and deploy secure, innovative applications and bring them to production for critical applications in medical and industrial automation — enabling faster market entry and competitive advantage.3. Optimized Developer Experience:The partnership offers a seamless development environment that enhances productivity. By unifying powerful, artificial intelligence (AI)-capable hardware with an intuitive software ecosystem, including a vast ecosystem of software containers, TI customers benefit from reduced development cycles and increased reliability in device performance.4. Tailored Solutions for Industrial and Medical Sectors:Torizon was built with critical applications in mind, featuring state-of-the-art security and several reliability layers to ensure your system is always available. Torizon supports real-time via Linux RT_Patch or Xenomai options and also simplifies access to the TI onboard Arm Cortex microcontrollers for critical hard real-time use cases.Initial support will include: AM62 - SK-AM62B-P1 and BeaglePlay / AM67A - BeagleY-AI / AM62P - SK-AM62P-LP / Later in 2025 the support will be extended to: AM64 - TMDS64EVM / AM69A/ AM62A - SK-AM62A-LP / AM68A (TDA4VM) - BeagleBone AI-64 and more."Our partnership with Texas Instruments is further strengthened with this latest collaboration and is an exciting step toward addressing the growing challenges of cybersecurity compliance in critical industries, said Daniel Lang, Torizon. By combining TI’s cutting-edge hardware with Torizon’s secure, flexible software platform, we’re enabling developers to innovate faster and with greater confidence, ensuring that the devices of tomorrow meet today’s stringent security standards."“Our collaboration with Torizon represents a significant step forward in helping manufacturers not only comply with evolving cybersecurity requirements but also accelerate their time-to-market, said Roland Sperlich, Vice President and General Manager of Processors at Texas Instruments. Together, we are providing the tools and expertise needed to foster innovation in today’s security-conscious market.”Experts from Texas Instruments and Torizon will soon present a webinar to discover how Texas Instruments and Torizon simplify cybersecurity compliance and accelerate development for industrial and medical devices. Learn how to implement key security features like Secure Boot and OTA updates on TI’s ARM-based processors. Don’t miss expert insights and a live Q&A session!For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: https://www.torizon.io/webinars/cybersecurity-compliance-ti-mpus For media queries, please contact:Lakshmi Naidu: lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.