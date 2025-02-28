HIMITSU8™ Agentic AI Framework Launch

HIMITSU8™ Agentic AI Framework

Intelligent, Adaptive & Autonomous “AI that thinks, learns, and acts — fairly and inclusively”

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Himitsu Lab Limited announces HIMITSU8™ Unified Development Framework (UDF)™ to design, develop, and deploy Agentic AI workflows and applications for global enterprises and academia.It aims to simplify the entire lifecycle from design to deployment of Agentic systems by providing a connected, flexible, and scalable environment that integrates every stage of the process.Himitsu Lab as a venture lab had first incubated and designed Autonomous AI framework in November 2023 codenamed ‘Project A’ with six member technical team under the leadership of Nameet Modekurti, Co-Founder and Director-Innovation. With rapid advancements in Transformer architecture, Large Language Models (LLMs) and Reinforcement Learning (RL) during early to mid-2024, a decision was made by Himitsu Lab to completely redesign and architect as an Agentic Unified Development Framework (UDF)™ codenamed ‘Project ENSO’ during September 2024 reflecting advancements in AI autonomy and decision-making capabilities. HIMITSU8™ is our name for the new open-source Agentic Unified Development Framework (UDF)™.Agentic refers to AI systems designed to be proactive, self-improving, and capable of long-term strategic planning. These systems can not only perform tasks but also set their own sub-goals, gather more data, and adapt dynamically – with the human being in control at all times.HIMITSU8™ is first of its class framework to dynamically enable three Agentic execution methods tailored to diverse use cases— AI Agents for autonomous decision-making, Agentless AI for seamless system integration, and Transient AI for adaptive, on-demand intelligence and switch between AI Agents and Agentless AI. Whether automating workflows, enhancing interoperability, or enabling real-time adaptability, our framework unlocks the full potential of Agentic.HIMITSU8™ also ensures full compatibility with any AI models, tool, or infrastructure. It is LLM-agnostic and has no native lock-ins, giving developers and enterprises complete freedom to build Agentic systems without platform restrictions. With a simple UI and intuitive UX, it makes Agentic workflow process automation accessible to both technical and non-technical users with its simplistic, intuitive and guided Low-Code and No-Code assistants.Key Features of HIMITSU8™:• Built for Agentic Workflows and Process Automation– Enables AI systems that automate tasks, self-optimize, and self-heal• Choice of three Agentic execution methods based on use cases - powers the future of intelligent systems in three transformative ways—AI Agents for autonomous execution, Agentless AI for seamless integration, and Transient AI for fluid, adaptive intelligence and ability switch between Agent and Agentless based on use cases. Unlock limitless possibilities when you develop with next-generation Agentic AI solution• End-to-End AI Development – Connects all stages of Agentic systems creation, from design to deployment• Drag-and-Drop Workflow Builder – Quickly create Agentic workflows with an intuitive visual interface• Plug-and-Play Integration – Easily connect AI models, APIs, and external tools• LLM-Agnostic & No Native Lock-ins – Works with any AI model or framework, offering full flexibility• Enterprise-Ready & Open-Source – Scalable for businesses of all sizes, with a beta release in May 2025 to selected enterprises for PoCs with final commercial release during mid-August 2025• Innovative Licensing – anybody can download and develop Agentic solutions based on:o Freemium to encourage trial usage and free deployment of Agentic capabilities with limited Workflow executions, AI Agents workload and CPU-only tasks (no GPU access)o Pay-As-You-Go: for on-demand usage, micro-fees pricing based on number of workflows executions, API calls, Agent Decisions/Actions, Document Processing and Energy-Efficient Processingo Enterprise and Local Deployments: lower micro-fees pricing based on number of workflows executions, API calls, Agent Decisions/Actions, Document Processing and Energy-Efficient Processing. Best suitable for enterprise workflows and systems• Flexibility – to deploy Agentic solution On-Premises, Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud, enables Vertical and Private LLMs usage for specific use cases and proprietary classified informationFrom Japan to Mauritius, India to the United States – our diverse global AI product management, technical architects and development teams of HIMITSU8™ are shaping the future of AI with inclusivity at its core. Our Agentic Unified Development Framework (UDF)™ ensures fair access to intelligent technology, empowering everyone, everywhere.Building the future of AI, together — HIMITSU8™ is open for collaboration with enterprises, academics, developers, and innovators. Join us in shaping the next generation of intelligent and autonomous systems. Contact us at himitsu8@himitsulab.comAbout Himitsu Lab LimitedOperating at the crossroads of AI, Blockchain, Internet of Everything (IoE) and emerging ideas, we incubate innovation and nurture disruptive digital solutions.We are a laboratory of ideas, where people have room to think, feel, fail, experiment, and to create breakthrough products and services that raise the bar and fueled by technology and undying entrepreneurial passion.Connected worlds offer new insights and opportunities for societies, people and organisations. New products and services boost the democratization of technology and creation of globally connected - sustainable - communities.Himitsu Lab teams come up with business ideas to experiment and trial. Such shortlisted projects get ideated and prototyped using our technology teams and piloted with potential customers to get market validation and feedback. Based on the outcome and business plan, the project gets funded and spun-off as a separate company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.