With 25% CAGR, Aerospace Robotics Market to Worth USD 48.39 billion by 2032

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aerospace robotics market was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to USD 48.39 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 25.0% over the forecast period. In 2019, North America led the market, holding a 37.97% share.This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current and future market trends of robotics applications in the aerospace industry. The report covers various factors that drive the market growth, such as the increasing demand for automation, reduced operating costs, and improved productivity. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by the market, such as the high initial cost of robotics systems and the lack of skilled workforce.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• ABB Group (Switzerland)• Electroimpact Inc. (The U.S.)• Fanuc Corporation (Japan)• Gudel AG (Switzerland)• Kawasaki Robotics (The U.S.)• KUKA AG (Germany)• Oliver Crispin Robotics Ltd. (The U.K)• TAL Manufacturing Solutions Limited India (India)• Universal Robotics A/S (Denmark)• Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)Segmentation-The global aerospace robotics market is segmented based on application, robot type, technology, solution, and payload.𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market includes material handling, surface treatment, composites applications, assembly, and other specialized uses.𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, the industry is categorized into articulated robots, linear/cartesian robots, parallel robots, selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA) robots, and other robotic systems.𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, aerospace robotics is classified into conventional technology and collaborative technology, enabling automation with varying levels of human interaction.𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment includes controllers, arm processors, sensors, drives, and other essential components. The software segment covers application-based software, system-based software, cloud-based software, and specialized planning, service, safety, and project engineering software. The services segment comprises various support and maintenance solutions.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝, aerospace robots are categorized based on weight capacity, including small to medium payload robots (2kg to 100kg), large payload robots (100kg to 200kg), and extra-large payload robots (200kg to 1,500kg), catering to different aerospace manufacturing and operational requirements.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:Report Scope & Segmentation:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 33.98 BillionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 70.89 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 9.6% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2023Study Period: 2019-2032Number of Report Pages: 222Drivers & Restraints-Investments in R&D Activities to Develop AI-based Robots will Aid GrowthSeveral countries worldwide, such as Japan, Germany, South Korea, China, France, and the U.S. are extensively investing in research and development activities to develop novel AI-enabled robots. The South Korean government, for instance, planned to invest approximately USD 450 million in 2017 for the aerospace robotics sector. The main aim of this investment was to create an intelligent robot. However, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a robot automation project can be challenging. Also, the operators must be trained to maintain and program these robots. These factors may hamper the aerospace robotics market growth in the near future.Regional Analysis-High Expenditure to Modernize Aircraft Manufacturing Units in North America to Drive GrowthNorth America dominates the market, led by the U.S., where major players like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and SpaceX are leveraging robotics for aircraft assembly, maintenance, and space exploration. The region benefits from strong military spending and NASA’s advancements in space robotics. Europe follows closely, with Airbus integrating automation in aircraft production, alongside leading robotics firms such as KUKA and Universal Robots supporting Industry 4.0 initiatives. The region also focuses on non-destructive testing (NDT) and autonomous aircraft development.Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, driven by increasing aircraft production, strong government support for automation, and major robotics manufacturers like Fanuc, Yaskawa, and Kawasaki Robotics. China is investing heavily in commercial and military aerospace robotics, while India’s “Make in India” initiative boosts domestic manufacturing.Latin America is gradually adopting aerospace robotics, with Embraer leading the way in Brazil and a growing focus on MRO automation. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa are investing in aircraft maintenance robotics, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as they modernize aviation infrastructure and expand defense robotics programs. These regional dynamics highlight a global push toward automation in the aerospace industry, with varying degrees of technological adoption and market maturity.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Report Coverage:The report offers:• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.Competitive Landscape-Key Players Focus on Product Launches & Acquisition Strategies to Intensify CompetitionThe market consists of numerous reputed organizations that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge by introducing new aerospace robotics solutions equipped with the latest technologies. Some of the others are also engaging in acquisitions to expand their portfolios and geographical footprints.Latest Industry Developments:Taiwan's "Chips Team Taiwan" Initiative: Launched in December 2024, this initiative encourages local production of satellites, drones, and robotics to meet defense needs and reduce reliance on foreign technology.Opteran's Insect-Brained Robots: In October 2024, Opteran partnered with Airbus and space agencies to test AI systems modeled after insect brains for potential use in Mars exploration rovers.Rockwell Automation's Acquisition of Clearpath Robotics: In September 2023, Rockwell Automation acquired Clearpath Robotics, including its industrial division OTTO Motors, to enhance its autonomous mobile robotics capabilities.Read Related Insights: Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market Share, Growth Drivers, Report, 2032

