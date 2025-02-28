Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies Announces Leadership Changes in Health Team

Aron Szpisjak, new head of the Health team

Aron Szpisjak taking over as head of the health team as Bogi Eliasen moves on to lead Movement Health Foundation as Executive Director.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective March 1st, Aron assumes leadership of CIFS's health activities and responsibility for the team's daily operations. The management team fully supports Aron's candidature, recognising his readiness to build upon the strong foundation established in the health portfolio.Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies looks forward to Aron's leadership in advancing innovative health initiatives and expanding the institute's influence in the global health landscape."Aron brings the perfect combination of vision, execution and foresight capabilities to lead our health team into its next chapter," says CEO Daria (Dasha) Krivonos. "We are confident that under his guidance, our health portfolio will continue to thrive and develop ambitious approaches to address complex health challenges."This transition comes as Bogi Eliasen, who joined CIFS in 2014, accepts the role of Executive Director at Movement Health Foundation, which CIFS co-founded in 2020 with Siemens, Microsoft, and Roche. Under Bogi's leadership, CIFS established itself as a thought leader through initiatives such as Nordic Health 2030 and the Respiratory Health Initiative.Throughout 2025, CIFS aims for a smooth transition between Bogi Eliasen and Aron Szpisjak. Bogi retains his position as a Fellow at CIFS, and the collaboration continues in his new capacity—a case of old faces in new places."We are excited about Aron and the team shaping the vision for the future of our health efforts going forward and equally pleased that our partnership with Bogi will continue in his new role at Movement Health," adds Daria Krivonos. "This evolution represents the collaborative spirit that has always defined our approach to addressing global health challenges."

