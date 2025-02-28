Knock travel hassles for six with Adelaide Metro’s free public transport

Release date: 28/02/25

Cricket fans heading to Adelaide Oval to watch the Men’s One Day Cup Final tomorrow can catch a free ride with Adelaide Metro, ensuring a stress-free run up to the crease.

All regular Adelaide Metro bus, train and tram services will be free on Saturday for anyone with a valid match ticket to the battle between South Australia and Victoria.

Fans under 18 years old receive free entry to the final and don’t need to present a ticket when boarding.

While a temporary partial closure of the Gawler line will be in place, there will be substitute buses operating between Salisbury Railway Station and Adelaide Railway Station all day.

These substitute buses will service all closed stops along the line, connecting passengers to arriving and departing train services at Salisbury Railway Station.

Trains will operate as usual between Salisbury Railway Station and Gawler Central Railway Station.

Passengers are encouraged to visit www.adelaidemetro.com.au to check their timetable in real time and plan their trip with Adelaide Metro’s journey planner.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis:

We know whenever South Australia and Victoria go head-to-head, it’s more than just a game - it’s a battle for bragging rights and we are expecting more than 10,000 in the crowd as we chase One Day Cup glory.

With public transport free all day, fans can simply step up to the crease – jump on a bus, train or tram – and enjoy a cracking day of cricket.

Finals cricket is always a big hit, and we want to make sure getting there isn’t a sticky wicket for anyone.