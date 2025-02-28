Quiet hour a permanent fixture on Service SA Saturdays

Release date: 28/02/25

A quiet hour initiative in Service SA centres – introduced to remove barriers faced by Autistic people when navigating government services – will continue tomorrow after a successful trial.

The now ongoing service will run every Saturday at Marion, Modbury, Seaford Meadows, Elizabeth and Prospect Service SA centres between 4pm and 5pm.

During that hour, centres will dim the lights, mute loudspeaker announcements and monitor the centre’s capacity – creating a quieter environment and reducing sensory stress.

The initiative is part of the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to improving the lives of Autistic South Australians and ties into the state’s first Autism Strategy and Workplace Charter.

A 12-week trial, launched late last year, found more than 700 customers, including Autistic people, visited the five Service SA centres after 4pm on Saturdays – with Prospect the busiest location, at around 19 visits on average during the quiet hour.

The trial followed feedback provided which highlighted that Service SA centres can be loud and overwhelming spaces for people with sensory sensitivities, making it challenging for individuals, families and carers to access important services.

By creating a more accessible and inclusive site, customers are given more opportunities to access education, training, employment and volunteering through services like licencing and proof of age cards.

Service SA staff have completed autism awareness training through the Office for Autism, building knowledge in autism and inclusive practices.

The Malinauskas Government delivered on its election commitment to open Service SA centres on Saturdays to help people access the services they need, when it suits them – providing flexible options in popular locations across Adelaide.

It comes as the nation-leading Autism Assessment and Diagnosis Advisory Group meets for the second time today, helping to address barriers in the autistic and autism communities.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are focused on providing services that are easier and more accessible to better meet the needs of all South Australians.

A busy Service SA centre can be a stressful environment for autistic and autism communities, with hundreds of people passing through the doors every Saturday.

Making quiet hour an ongoing fixture gives certainty to individuals and families and reinforces our position as a national leader in autism inclusion.