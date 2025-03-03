A Father And The Black Sheep Are New Motivational Books About Personal Development Theories And The Power of Perception

Motivational Book | Father-Son Relationship | Psychology-Philosophy

A Father and The Black Sheep are non-fiction biographies that addresses the importance of reflection and perspective when considering self-improvement.

People won’t remember you for the money you made or left behind. They’ll only remember you for the legacies you paid forward, and the lives you changed.” — Mithun Sudarshan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Father is a non-fiction self-empowering biography that addresses the importance of maintaining successful relationships alongside acknowledging your generational curses and breaking free from them. ("There Are Chapters In Life And Sequels After Death, They’re Just Written By Different Authors")-- A Father ( www.selfinflictedlimitation.com ) focuses on the relationships we uphold and the causations of unfortunate circumstances in life. Mithun Sudarshan says, "Troubled young men with no guidance fighting to survive with the lack of morals and necessary tools to fight against adversity are left behind, struggling to find passion and genuine interest in life.” Throughout the various chapters of your life, you will understand and experience what variables are repugnant and gratifying. This comes with patience and resilience, which are the two critical elements in self-improvement. Those who have the will power, determination and integrity to succeed will benefit from understanding the incompetencies and harsh reality that this book entails. Sudarshan continues to say, "Our ignorance of parental desires can be the root cause of neglect and distrust, for they were raised in an era of bringing honor and pride to the family name at any cost, as not to rebel but to have faith in the plans that your father has designated for you to accomplish, rather than embarking on your journey with high hopes and risking these dreams to be crushed."In his book, Sudarshan talks about how we as men are dealt different cards in life, but the concept of male responsibility is significant, as its consequences can be devastating on your future child’s psyche. “Fathers are the pillars of society and must act under their role title as influential figures in all households, preserving truth, honor, and guidance for the sake of their sons," Mithun Sudarshan continues to say.The Black Sheep is a non-fiction biography that embarks on teaching the importance of perspective when considering the ambiguity of narratives through the three components of decisions-making, prominence and our conquest to achieve complete freedom. ("Our Perspectives On Life Either Categorize Us Among The Herd Or Set Us Apart From It")-- The Black Sheep ( www.selfinflictedlimitation.com ) distinguishes the significance of conceptualizing your purpose in society. Mithun Sudarshan says, “It is up to you to decide what side of reality you wish to inhabit and deal with the social, financial, and physical consequences that come with it.” The hardships we go through are determined by our misplaced sense of feeling in the social hierarchy. Our understanding of this is crucial as it pertains to our willingness and drive for success. Upon visualizing our thoughts of disdain, we are able to find our position in the harsh reality of life and pursue our calling. Sudarshan continues to say, “There is no guarantee that you will be correct on this path, but you will discover something about yourself, and that is whether you truly stand apart from the herd.”In his book, Sudarshan talks about how the frame of thinking and actions that an individual possesses and takes which stands indifferent from others, is given the label of ‘black sheep.’ However, this mode of belief is often regarded with a negative connotation, when it shouldn’t always be. “The very existence of a black sheep is shamed and frowned upon for our individualistic mindset perceived as a connotatively selfish attribute. They are distinguished as an odd phenomenon that cannot coexist with the natural order, which stands to reason that they are incompatible and incoherent with the truth that reality seeks to settle into their minds.” Sudarshan says.About The BooksA Father is a non-fiction biography that enlightens you to the many factors that determine success in our future endeavors, but addresses just three primary components: truth, honor, and guidance.The Black Sheep is a non-fiction biography that embarks on teaching the importance of perspective when considering the ambiguity of narratives through the three components of decisions-making, prominence and our conquest to achieve complete freedom.Purchase LinksKoboApple Books, Indigo, Walmart, Google Books , Baker & Taylor (Coming Soon)...

