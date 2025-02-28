Nemera Technologies Co. Ltd. Signs Master Service Contract with Wire & Wireless Co. Ltd. in Thailand

Nemera Technologies Co. Ltd. Signs Master Service Contract with Wire & Wireless Co. Ltd. to expand its Telecom Engineering Services offering in Thailand.

BANGKOK, SILOM, THAILAND, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nemera Technologies Co. Ltd. is glad to announce the signing of a Master Service Contract with Wire & Wireless Co. Ltd. (W&W), a prominent telecom service provider headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. This contract marks the beginning of a long-term engagement aimed at enhancing telecommunications infrastructure and services for service providers across the region.As part of this service contract, Nemera Technologies will provide telecom infrastructure services, including the integration and configuration of Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), installation and maintenance of AC/DC backup systems, assimilation of BBU & RRU units, software upgrades and RF Drive test services. This engagement will leverage Nemera’s expertise in IT and telecom solutions alongside W&W’s strong presence in the telecommunications engineering domain.W&W has a distinguished history as the full-service contractor for True Telecom Public Co. Ltd. Over the years, W&W has expanded its capabilities into telecommunication, mechanical, electrical, civil and information technology engineering solutions. As a subsidiary of Thana Telecom Holding, a part of Charoen Pokphand PLC Group, W&W brings extensive industry experience and resources to this engagement.“This groundbreaking service contract represents a transformative leap in enhancing Thailand’s telecom infrastructure. By uniting our cutting-edge technical expertise with W&W’s unparalleled operational excellence, we are poised to redefine industry standards, driving innovation, reliability, and efficiency to new heights,” said Dinesh Agaskar, CEO of Nemera Technologies.The Master Service Contract between Nemera Technologies and W&W aligns with Thailand’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and connectivity across industries. This engagement will not only enhance telecom service quality but also create new opportunities for technological advancements in the region.Both companies are dedicated to ensuring the highest level of service delivery and innovation, reinforcing their leadership in the telecommunications sector. As demand for reliable, high-performance networks continues to grow, this engagement will focus on providing scalable, future-ready solutions.Nemera Technologies remains committed to driving innovation and operational excellence in the telecom industry. This agreement with W&W is the first of many initiatives planned to support the region’s growing demand for robust and scalable telecommunications solutions.About Nemera Technologies Co. Ltd.:Nemera Technologies is a leading provider of IT and telecom solutions, specializing in infrastructure integration, network optimization, and cutting-edge software services. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Nemera empowers businesses by delivering scalable technology solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the telecom sector.About Wire & Wireless Co. Ltd.:Wire & Wireless Co. Ltd. (W&W) is a premier telecom service provider in Thailand, delivering end-to-end engineering solutions across multiple domains, including telecommunications, civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering. As part of Thana Telecom Holding and Charoen Pokphand PLC Group, W&W continues to expand its expertise and industry reach.For media inquiries and more information, visit our Newsroom or contact:Kanokwan RookajindaChief Marketing Officer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.