Abbas Sharif Alaskari Unveils High-Energy Anthem ‘Bounce to the Beat’ on YouTube

Abbas Sharif Alaskari launches his electrifying new single Bounce to the Beat on YouTube, blending Middle Eastern melodies with Western rock for a high-energy

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned guitarist, composer, and music producer Abbas Sharif Alaskari has officially launched his latest single, Bounce to the Beat (Abbas Sharif Alaskari Style), on YouTube . Known for his signature fusion of Middle Eastern melodies and Western rock influences, Abbas's newest release is an energetic anthem that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.The track, which blends uplifting lyrics with infectious rhythms, marks another milestone in Abbas's ever-evolving musical journey. Fans can expect powerful guitar riffs, vibrant percussion, and an electrifying melody that perfectly embodies his unique style. The accompanying music video brings the song to life with stunning visuals, high-energy choreography, and a celebration of global cultures."This song is all about positivity, movement, and living in the moment," says Abbas. "I wanted to create something that brings people together through music, no matter where they are in the world."Watch Now on YouTubeFans can watch the official music video for Bounce to the Beat (Abbas Sharif Alaskari Style) on Abbas's YouTube channel: [Insert YouTube Link]. The video has already started gaining traction, with music lovers praising its dynamic sound and vibrant visuals.About Abbas Sharif AlaskariAbbas Sharif Alaskari is a British guitarist, composer, and music producer known for seamlessly blending Western rock with Middle Eastern influences. With a career spanning over a decade, he has performed at prestigious festivals, released critically acclaimed albums, and collaborated with artists across different genres. His music continues to break barriers, offering listeners a fresh and innovative sound.

