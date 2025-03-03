Valiant Eagle Inc(OTC: PSRU)Announces $10 Million Deal with Bell Rose Capital Inc to Expand Mining Operations in the DRC

Valiant Eagle Logo

Valiant Eagle secures $10M investment from Bell Rose Capital for its DRC mining venture, funding geological surveys, infrastructure, and early-stage development

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

This funding provides the momentum we need to develop world-class mining sites and generate long-term value for our shareholders” — Dr. Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is thrilled to announce a transformational $10 million investment from Bell Rose Capital Inc., securing a strategic stake in a high-potential mining operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This agreement reinforces Valiant Eagle’s growing presence in the global mining sector and provides a significant capital infusion to accelerate development efforts.

Under the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement, Valiant Eagle has agreed to sell 5% of its 50% stake in the mining operation to Bell Rose Capital in exchange for a $10 million convertible note. The investment will provide essential funding for geological assessments, operational setup, and infrastructure development at the mining sites.

Why the Democratic Republic of Congo?

The Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the world’s most mineral-rich nations, holding vast reserves of cobalt, copper, gold, diamonds, lithium, and other critical minerals. The country is a key supplier of materials essential for global industries, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and technology manufacturing.

The demand for battery metals such as lithium and cobalt has skyrocketed due to the push for clean energy solutions and electric vehicle adoption. The DRC currently produces over 70% of the world’s cobalt supply, making it a crucial player in the shift toward a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Despite its mineral wealth, the DRC remains largely underexplored, with many sites still untapped. This presents a lucrative opportunity for companies like Valiant Eagle to establish operations in a region poised for explosive growth. The newly secured funding will allow for the deployment of modern geological surveys, drilling programs, and infrastructure expansion to fully realize the potential of these mining assets.

A High-Impact Partnership for Future Growth

This agreement marks a major milestone in Valiant Eagle’s strategic partnership with Truestone Trading LLC, a leading mining development firm with expertise in African mineral exploration. With Bell Rose Capital’s backing, the project will move forward with in-depth geological surveys, feasibility studies, and the early stages of mining development.

“This partnership represents a pivotal moment for Valiant Eagle,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc. “The DRC is one of the richest mineral regions in the world, and with Bell Rose Capital’s investment, we are positioning ourselves as a serious player in the mining sector. This funding provides the momentum we need to develop world-class mining sites and generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

• Strategic Investment: Bell Rose Capital acquires 5% of Valiant Eagle’s 50% stake in the mining operation.

• $10 Million Convertible Note: The funding will drive geological assessments, infrastructure expansion, and early-stage mining operations.

• High-Value Mining Sites: The mining project is located in a mineral-rich region of the DRC, with significant deposits of gold, lithium, and other high-demand minerals.

• Long-Term Growth Strategy: Valiant Eagle retains a substantial ownership stake in the mining project, ensuring long-term revenue generation and operational control.

• Global Demand for Critical Minerals: The investment aligns with the growing demand for battery metals and other raw materials critical to technology and energy sectors.

As part of the agreement, Bell Rose Capital will actively participate in site visits, strategic discussions, and operational planning while Valiant Eagle maintains full operational control over the mining project. This ensures a streamlined execution of the company’s long-term vision.

Driving Value for Shareholders & Industry Impact

The mining industry in the DRC is expected to experience significant growth, fueled by global demand for critical minerals. With the world transitioning to sustainable energy solutions, companies involved in lithium, cobalt, and gold mining stand to benefit enormously.

This transaction strengthens Valiant Eagle’s portfolio, expanding beyond its core media and entertainment assets into natural resource development, a sector with high-growth potential. By leveraging this opportunity, Valiant Eagle aims to create substantial shareholder value and position itself as a major player in global mining investments.

What’s Next?

With funding secured, Valiant Eagle and its partners will begin:

• Advanced geological testing and exploration to confirm resource estimates.

• Strategic infrastructure development, including road access and logistical planning.

• Environmental impact studies to ensure sustainable mining practices.

• Engagement with local communities to create employment and economic benefits.

Valiant Eagle welcomes investors and stakeholders to stay tuned for further updates as the company advances its mining expansion strategy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

For more information, visitAbout Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC:PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.