Golden Hoof Pony Club Joins Forces with Vietnam Equestrian Club to Expand Horsemanship in Central Vietnam

Kseniia Goltseva / Head Trainer

Horseback Riding In Da Nang And Hoi An Vietnam

DA NANG, HOI AN, VIETNAM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golden Hoof Pony Club , a well-established equestrian club in Hoi An, is excited to announce its partnership with the Vietnam Equestrian Club , the premier destination for horseback riding in Da Nang and Hoi An. With over six years of experience in the region, Golden Hoof brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, making this collaboration a significant milestone for the equestrian community in central Vietnam.According to Scott Smiledge, spokesperson for the Vietnam Equestrian Club, this partnership is a game-changer for horse enthusiasts in the region. "We are thrilled to have Golden Hoof Pony Club join our team. Their decades of experience in horsemanship will undoubtedly elevate the level of expertise and services we offer to our clients. We are confident that this collaboration will bring new and exciting opportunities for riders of all levels in central Vietnam."The Vietnam Equestrian Club is the only place to go for horseback riding in Da Nang and Hoi An, offering breathtaking beach and trail rides for riders of all levels. With a team of experienced trainers and well-trained horses, the club provides a safe and enjoyable experience for both beginners and experienced riders. More information about the club and its services can be found on their website at https://horses.vn The partnership between Golden Hoof Pony Club and Vietnam Equestrian Club is a significant step towards promoting and expanding the equestrian community in central Vietnam. With their shared passion for horses and commitment to providing top-notch services, this collaboration is sure to bring new and exciting opportunities for horse lovers in the region. The Vietnam Equestrian Club welcomes all riders to come and experience the beauty of horseback riding in Da Nang and Hoi An.For more information, please contact The Vietnam Equestrian Club at https://horses.vn

