Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,282 in the last 365 days.

Horses.vn Brings Fantasy to Life with White Unicorn Horse Riding And Photoshoots in Central Vietnam

DA NANG, HOI AN, VIETNAM, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Vietnam just got a little more magical with the launch of Horses.vn's newest offering - horse riding and photoshoots with a real white unicorn. The Vietnam Equestrian Club has custom made unicorn horns for their white stallion, Zeus, making it possible for people to fulfill their fantasy of meeting a real-life unicorn.

Zeus, the majestic white stallion, is now available for photoshoots, weddings, and events in Da Nang and Hoi An, Vietnam. This unique experience is perfect for those looking to add a touch of enchantment to their special occasions or simply wanting to capture unforgettable memories with a mythical creature.

But that's not all - Horses.vn goes above and beyond by offering a full cosplay service with all of their horses. This means that not only can you ride and take photos with Zeus, but you can also dress up in your favorite fantasy-inspired costumes and truly immerse yourself in the magical world of unicorns.

Horses.vn is excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to central Vietnam and hopes to spread joy and wonder to all who visit. So whether you're a horse lover, a fantasy enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique and unforgettable experience, be sure to book your horse riding and photoshoot session with Zeus at Horses.vn in Da Nang or Hoi An. Let your imagination run wild and create memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information contact Scott Smiledge at https://horses.vn

Scott Smiledge
Vietnam Equestrian Club
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Horses.vn Brings Fantasy to Life with White Unicorn Horse Riding And Photoshoots in Central Vietnam

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more