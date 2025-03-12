Horses.vn Brings Fantasy to Life with White Unicorn Horse Riding And Photoshoots in Central Vietnam

DA NANG, HOI AN, VIETNAM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Vietnam just got a little more magical with the launch of Horses.vn 's newest offering - horse riding and photoshoots with a real white unicorn. The Vietnam Equestrian Club has custom made unicorn horns for their white stallion, Zeus, making it possible for people to fulfill their fantasy of meeting a real-life unicorn.Zeus, the majestic white stallion, is now available for photoshoots, weddings, and events in Da Nang and Hoi An, Vietnam. This unique experience is perfect for those looking to add a touch of enchantment to their special occasions or simply wanting to capture unforgettable memories with a mythical creature.But that's not all - Horses.vn goes above and beyond by offering a full cosplay service with all of their horses. This means that not only can you ride and take photos with Zeus, but you can also dress up in your favorite fantasy-inspired costumes and truly immerse yourself in the magical world of unicorns.Horses.vn is excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to central Vietnam and hopes to spread joy and wonder to all who visit. So whether you're a horse lover, a fantasy enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique and unforgettable experience, be sure to book your horse riding and photoshoot session with Zeus at Horses.vn in Da Nang or Hoi An. Let your imagination run wild and create memories that will last a lifetime.For more information contact Scott Smiledge at https://horses.vn

