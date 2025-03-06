“Redemption Has Come” from Life.Church Worship is available now

The latest single from Life.Church Worship is now available wherever music is streamed.

New single releases ahead of the full album coming in April

This song has become a rally cry for our church, and we’re eager to share it with the global Church.” — Cassidy Estevez with Life.Church Worship

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newest single from Life.Church Worship, “Redemption Has Come,” is out now ahead of the new album to come in April. The song is a joyful declaration of the new life found in Christ that the group hopes will inspire people to confidently live out their faith.“This song reminds us that as Christ followers, we can boldly claim our identity as children of God and heirs to His kingdom and choose to walk in that strength and confidence every day,” said Cassidy Estevez with Life.Church Worship. “This song has become a rally cry for our church, and we’re eager to share it with the global Church.”This is the first single to drop from Life.Church Worship’s upcoming album, The Way. A second single, “Christ In Me,” will release March 21 leading up to the album release on April 11. Every song on this 10-track album demonstrates what a heart of praise looks like and helps people draw closer to God as they sing along.“We wrote this album to help people better understand the heart of our Father, His desire to be in relationship with us for eternity, and our need for Jesus as the way,” said Estevez. “Our prayer for these songs is that they would inspire people to follow Jesus wholeheartedly and become more and more like Him every day.”As a collective of worship pastors from Life.Church, the group aims to write songs that give people the words to express themselves to God through worship. The songs are often inspired by the stories of people in the church and are written to help people grow in their faith.The latest single from Life.Church Worship, “Redemption Has Come,” is now available wherever music is streamed. Listen at https://lnk.to/redemptionhascome About Life.Church WorshipLife.Church Worship is a collective of worship pastors from Life.Church, a multi-site church meeting at 45 physical locations in 12 states and globally at Life.Church Online. As an extension of the church’s mission to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ, Life.Church Worship is passionate about creating music that inspires listeners to pursue a relationship with Jesus. Life.Church Worship released its first album, Fully Devoted, in early 2016. The newest album, The Way, releases in the spring of 2025. To learn more about Life.Church Worship, visit www.life.church/lcworship

