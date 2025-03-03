The Coalition for Empowered Education Responds to the Great DEI Dismantling

The Coalition for Empowered Education

DEI did not DIE in our nation’s classrooms

We applaud rethinking DEI trends that divide instead of unite; however, the root of the problem remains unacknowledged. Schools have incorporated divisive ideologies throughout their very pedagogy.” — Jennifer Richmond

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite the flurry of activity that seems to have signaled the demise of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, there is no funeral march in K12 education. Sadly, DEI did not DIE in our nation’s classrooms. In fact, DEI advocates are digging in and doubling down in their long march through the institution.Jennifer Richmond, CEO of the Coalition says, “We applaud rethinking DEI trends that serve to divide instead of unite; however, the root of the problem remains unacknowledged. Our schools have incorporated divisive ideologies throughout their very pedagogy. How can we expect future adults to abandon these pernicious trends when they’ve been woven into their education landscape? The change starts in the classroom. The Coalition gives teachers the tools to empower their students with the skills to thrive in a diverse society.” The Coalition for Empowered Education envisions classrooms free of political agendas where teachers provide their students an environment focused on academic excellence, to produce classically educated, well rounded citizens capable of contributing to and leading the nation. This starts with the Coalition for Empowered Education’s teacher training and professional development.The Coalition’s Teacher Training Model Drives Depoliticization and Dismantles Division in the ClassroomThe Coalition's teacher training contains three blocks of instruction in a 12 hour workshop. Our first section on Critical Thinking provides methodologies that assist teachers to develop enhanced thinking skills and how to convey them to their students. Understanding Competing Political Ideologies, examines different economic, political and social ideologies; western forms of government; and moderated panel discussions with survivors of totalitarian regimes. Finally, our U.S. Civics section explores America’s philosophical underpinnings; our founders’ thinking in creating our founding documents; and the history of our nation. Our training gives teachers the tools to develop classically educated students and citizens prepared to succeed, thrive and lead our nation.Ken Pope, the COO of CEE states, “We are excited to see the shift away from divisive, politicized education. Our work takes us beyond the rhetoric to realizing depoliticized classrooms. The ‘empowered’ model equips teachers with techniques and methods on how to think, instead of what to think, imparting critical thinking skills and an understanding of the value of America’s foundational documents empowering young people to thrive in our republic.”Why CEE’s Model is Needed: Divisive Ideology in Colleges of Education Politicizes Classrooms, Contributing to the Downward Spiral in Educational OutcomesTeachers, too often, enter into the classroom with a focus on raising the political awareness of their students and creating activists at the expense of providing an education that will prepare them for a future as citizens and leaders.A 2022 study of U.S. 8th graders found that only 13% were at or above “proficient” in history and in civics, only 22% of students met the same benchmark. A Pew Study shows 40% of Americans ages 18-49 view socialism favorably and the Anti Defamation League’s study exposed 24% of Americans endorse several anti-Jewish tropes. The Nation’s 2024 Report Card demonstrates that despite the vast sums of money spent since 1992’s first reading assessment, scores have not changed in any meaningful way. These trends are largely a result of a system that rewards political activism over the values of reason and inquiry in classical learning.The Coalition’s “Empowerment Model” of education reverses these trends, centering academic excellence in a way that promotes tolerance and mutual respect necessary to strengthen democratic principles.For more information on how we can assist your teachers, schools and communities visit us at https://empowered-ed.org About the Coalition for Empowered EducationWe are a Multi-Ethnic Coalition of parents, educators, and concerned citizens who oppose dogmatic, politicized instruction in K-12 education across the country.To realize the vision of depoliticized classrooms, our mission is to train teachers and develop non-ideological, “empowered” curricula that emphasizes critical thinking, understanding competing political ideologies and empowering students with the values of western liberal ideals embodied in America’s foundational documents.

What is Empowered Education?

