Littman Krooks LLP Team Named to Hudson Valley Magazine’s Top Lawyers for 2025

Westchester County, New York – Littman Krooks LLP is excited to announce that seven members of the firm have been named as Hudson Valley Magazine’s Top Lawyers in 2025 in both Elder Law and in Education. Bernard A. Krooks J.D., CPA, LLM (in taxation), CELA®, AEP® (Distinguished), Amy C. O’Hara, CELA®, Brian L, Miller, CELA®, and Joel Krooks, Esq., received Top Lawyer honors for 2025 Top Lawyers in Elder Law. Additionally, we are proud to announce Marion. M. Walsh, Esq., Arshi Pal, Esq., and Kevin Pendergast, Esq., Of Counsel, were honored as Top Lawyers in Education Law for 2025.

The Hudson Valley Magazine Top Lawyer’s honorees are selected from a peer reviewed process and are voted upon by colleagues for outstanding contributions in the legal community throughout the Hudson Valley. This honor recognizes the top lawyers in thirty-five different practice areas in the region. Hudson Valley Magazine covers lifestyle, arts, people, places, and activities throughout te Hudson Valley. Their mission is to produce a high-quality magazine that informs, entertains, and investigates life in the vibrant community in which they serve. It is a tremendous honor to be named to Hudson Valley Magazine’s Top Lawyers.

Littman Krooks provides sophisticated legal advice, and the high level of expertise ordinarily associated with large law firms along with the personal attention and responsiveness of smaller firms. These ingredients, which are the cornerstone of effective representation and are necessary to a successful lawyer/client relationship, have become the foundation of the firm’s success.

Littman Krooks LLP offers legal services in several areas of law, which includes elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, special education advocacy, and corporate and securities. Our offices are located at 800 Westchester Ave, Rye Brook, NY, and 1325 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY. Contact us at www.littmankrooks.com/contact

Littman Krooks

800 Westchester Ave S-436 Rye Brook, NY 10573

(914) 684-2100

https://www.littmankrooks.com/

