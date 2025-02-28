H&P Law Partner Launches Paralegal Institute Program

Las Vegas, Nevada – Beginning in late spring 2025, students and current legal professionals will have the opportunity to register for the Paralegal Institute Program. The Paralegal Institute Program offers all graduating participants a paralegal certificate, making it easier for graduating students to enter the legal industry and current professionals to stay a step ahead of their competition.

The Paralegal Institute Program runs for 15 weeks, with participants attending 90 hours of classroom education. These classes take place weekly over the course of three hours, though students will have unique opportunities to pursue independent study.

H&P Law requests that anyone interested in participating in The Paralegal Institute Program have at least a high school diploma and exhibit reasonable computer and communicative skills. Otherwise, the team invites participants from all educational and professional backgrounds to register for its inaugural class.

Students interested in participating but unable to fund their attendance will have the opportunity to apply for financial assistance.

H&P Law partner Matt Pfau realized the need to open the Paralegal Institute Program to the public in light of the increased need for paralegals in the legal profession. Paralegals provide invaluable support to practicing attorneys by drafting demand letters, managing case files, and preparing legal motions. It’s anticipated that the need for paralegals will grow 15% between 2025 and 2026.

In other words, the legal industry is ripe with opportunities for those willing to pursue them. H&P Law hopes that students and practicing legal professionals will answer the call and take advantage of the resources that The Paralegal Institute Program will make available beginning in late spring of 2025.

