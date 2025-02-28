Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys Encourages Injury Victims to Work with Local Attorneys Over Nationwide Advertisers

Denton, Texas – In an era where big advertising campaigns dominate the legal landscape, Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys law firm has chosen a different path—one that places the needs of their clients above all else. Based in Denton, Texas, Chandler | Ross, Injury Attorneys is steadfastly committed to delivering personalized and effective legal representation for each and every personal injury victim who retains their firm.

Anybody in Texas knows that lawyers are everywhere. On TV, radio, buses, benches and billboards. However, many of these law firms are based in completely different areas and sometimes even out of state. While they’re focusing on massive ad campaigns and signing as many clients as possible, the personal injury attorneys at Chandler | Ross are focusing on what matters…their local clients.

“We believe that the best representation comes from understanding and close collaboration with our clients,” said Tony Ross, a founding partner of Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys. “Our team is deeply integrated into the communities we serve, and this enables us to advocate effectively for our clients’ best interests.”

This commitment to community and client-focused service sets Chandler | Ross apart in a competitive field. Unlike many firms that often juggle thousands of cases with little to no attorney-client communication, Chandler | Ross takes the opposite approach and dedicates an unparalleled commitment to every client, large or small.

The firm’s attorneys are equipped to handle a wide range of personal injury cases, from car, truck and commercial vehicle accidents, to catastrophic injury claims and wrongful death. Despite increasing competition from other firms, Chandler | Ross has maintained a stellar reputation for securing favorable outcomes for its clients and has been recognized as the Best Personal Injury Law Firm four-years in a row by Best of Denton County.

Clients and community members alike have praised Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys for their unwavering commitment to justice and empathetic approach to legal challenges. This focus ensures that each client receives the attention and advocacy needed to navigate the often daunting process of personal injury claims.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross have over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury law and jury-trial representation. The attorneys of Chandler | Ross are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain just compensation for anyone injured and those who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence or reckless behavior of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

Press Contact : John Ross

