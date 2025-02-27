Submit Release
Premier Rob Lantz announces changes to Cabinet

CANADA, February 27 - Premier Rob Lantz announced changes to the Provincial Cabinet today.

The following individuals were given new ministerial responsibilities this afternoon during a ceremony at Government House:

  • Hon. Darlene Compton, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation & Trade; and
  • Hon. Robin Croucher, Minister of Education & Early Years.

They join the following ministers remaining in their portfolio:

  • Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Deputy Premier, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General;
  • Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities;
  • Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure;
  • Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness;
  • Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action;
  • Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance;
  • Hon. Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors; 
  • Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population, Minister responsible for the Status of Women; and
  • Hon. Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

Cory Deagle leaves his cabinet portfolio after serving in various roles since 2022 and will remain the MLA for Montague–Kilmur. 


