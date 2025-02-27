Premier Rob Lantz announces changes to Cabinet

CANADA, February 27 - Premier Rob Lantz announced changes to the Provincial Cabinet today.

The following individuals were given new ministerial responsibilities this afternoon during a ceremony at Government House:

Hon. Darlene Compton, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation & Trade; and

Hon. Robin Croucher, Minister of Education & Early Years.

They join the following ministers remaining in their portfolio:

Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Deputy Premier, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General;

Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities;

Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure;

Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness;

Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action;

Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance;

Hon. Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors;

Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population, Minister responsible for the Status of Women; and

Hon. Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

Cory Deagle leaves his cabinet portfolio after serving in various roles since 2022 and will remain the MLA for Montague–Kilmur.



