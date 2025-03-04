Cloudian Leadership to Share AI Storage Innovation at NVIDIA GTC 2025

At GTC, we'll demonstrate how Cloudian's integration with NVIDIA technology enables organizations to build scalable, high-performance infrastructure for both training and inference applications.” — Jon Toor

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, a leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced its participation at NVIDIA GTC 2025, featuring two technical sessions and demonstrations of its AI-optimized storage solutions. The company's technical experts will be available at Booth 219 in the San Jose Convention Center throughout the conference, March 17-21, to discuss how enterprises can optimize their AI infrastructure with Cloudian's limitlessly scalable storage platform.

Michael Tso, CEO and Co-founder of Cloudian, will join Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO & Managing Director of Yotta Data Services and Kevin Deierling, Senior Vice President of Networking at NVIDIA, to present "Pioneering the Future of Data Platforms for the Era of Generative AI" on Thursday, March 20, at 10:00 AM PDT. The session will explore how data management is transforming enterprise AI systems and how NVIDIA is collaborating with storage innovators to create accelerated data platforms optimized for GenAI workloads and real-time RAG pipelines.

Additionally, Peter Sjoberg, VP WW Solution Architects at Cloudian, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Storage Innovations for AI Workloads" on Monday, March 17, at 4:00 PM PDT. Joining storage experts from NVIDIA, NetApp, DDN, VAST Data, and Dell, Sjoberg will discuss critical considerations for architecting AI-focused data centers and how organizations can maximize storage performance for AI applications.

"As AI transforms enterprise computing, organizations need storage infrastructure that can efficiently manage massive data volumes while delivering the performance needed for modern AI workloads," said Jon Toor, CMO of Cloudian. "At GTC, we'll demonstrate how Cloudian's integration with NVIDIA technology enables organizations to build scalable, high-performance infrastructure for both training and inference applications."

Throughout the conference, Cloudian technical experts will be available at Booth 219 to discuss:

● Storage architecture optimization for AI workloads

● Integration with NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage

● Scalable infrastructure for training and inference

● Data management for real-time RAG applications

● Cost-effective approaches to AI storage

To learn more, click here to schedule a meeting with a Cloudian expert at NVIDIA GTC, or visit Cloudian.com.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in secure, S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. With military-grade security, limitless scale, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian delivers plug-and-play interoperability with NVIDIA GPUDirect and with AI tools such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Kafka, Arrow and more. Our software-defined, on-premises solutions let users simplify and accelerate AI workflows, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like environment. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both traditional and modern applications.

