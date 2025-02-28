AllCounty Restoration Expands to Altadena/Pasadena to Strengthen Wildfire Recovery Efforts - Altadena Fire Cleanup

Our team is on the ground in Altadena, helping homeowners take the first steps toward rebuilding.

AllCounty Restoration opens a new Altadena/Pasadena office to provide faster fire damage recovery, cleanup, and rebuilding after the Eaton Fire.

Our new Altadena/Pasadena office ensures faster response times and expert restoration services, providing the support homeowners need to rebuild after the Eaton Fire.” — Marcus A. Quintana, CEO

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California grapples with the aftermath of the devastating Eaton Fire, AllCounty Restoration & Environmental has been on the ground since day one, helping homeowners recover from fire and smoke damage. With a strong commitment to serving the community, the company is proud to announce the opening of a new office in the Altadena /Pasadena area, ensuring faster response times, personalized service, and a direct local presence for those affected.Decades of Experience, Now LocalFor over 30 years, AllCounty Restoration has been a trusted name in disaster recovery, specializing in fire, water, and environmental damage restoration. The company has worked with countless homeowners, business owners, and municipalities, providing expert guidance and hands-on restoration services in the wake of natural disasters.Recognizing the unique challenges faced by the Altadena and Pasadena communities, AllCounty Restoration made a strategic decision to establish a permanent presence in the area. The new office allows for immediate deployment of restoration crews, faster damage assessments, and direct support for homeowners navigating insurance claims and rebuilding efforts.“When disaster strikes, homeowners need more than just cleanup services—they need a partner who truly cares,” said Marcus A. Quintana, CEO of AllCounty Restoration & Environmental. “By opening our Altadena/Pasadena office, we’re reinforcing our commitment to being there for this community—not just today, but for years to come.”Comprehensive Fire Damage Restoration ServicesThe Altadena/Pasadena office will offer a full range of restoration services, including:✅ Emergency Fire Damage Assessments – Fast and thorough inspections to evaluate property damage and restoration needs.✅ Hazardous Debris & Ash Removal – Safe disposal of fire-damaged materials to protect homeowners and the environment.✅ Smoke & Soot Remediation – Advanced cleaning techniques to eliminate toxic smoke residues and restore air quality.✅ Water Damage Mitigation – Addressing damage caused by firefighting efforts to prevent mold growth and structural issues.✅ Structural Repairs & Full Home Rebuilds – From minor repairs to complete home reconstruction, helping homeowners return to normal.✅ Insurance Claim Assistance – Expert support to help homeowners navigate their claims and secure the coverage they deserve.With deep experience in fire damage restoration, AllCounty understands the urgency and emotional toll of these disasters. The new office ensures the fastest possible response, with restoration teams ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.A Commitment to the Altadena & Pasadena CommunitiesBeyond restoration services, AllCounty is actively engaging with local officials, first responders, and relief organizations to support long-term recovery efforts in Altadena, Pasadena, and surrounding areas. The company is also working to educate homeowners about fire prevention, air quality concerns, and environmental hazards that follow large-scale wildfires.The Eaton Fire has left many homeowners in distress, uncertain of the next steps. AllCounty is stepping in as a trusted partner, providing not just restoration but reassurance.“We’re not just here for cleanup—we’re here to help this community rebuild stronger than before,”said Quintana. “Our goal is to provide expert guidance, rapid service, and the peace of mind that homeowners deserve.”How to Get HelpHomeowners affected by the recent fires are encouraged to reach out for a free fire damage assessment.📞 Call 866-839-8049 for immediate assistance💻 Visit www.altadenafirecleanup.com to learn moreAllCounty Restoration’s new Altadena/Pasadena location ensures that residents now have a local, dedicated team ready to help them take the next steps toward recovery.About AllCounty Restoration & EnvironmentalAllCounty Restoration & Environmental is a leader in fire, water, and environmental restoration, serving communities across California for over 30 years. The company is known for its expert craftsmanship, fast response, and customer-first service, helping homeowners and businesses recover from disasters with confidence.

