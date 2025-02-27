Announcing the NYC DRI and NY Forward Program Winner

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Bronx neighborhood of Greater Morris Park will receive $20 million in funding as the New York City winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and the third round of NY Forward. Recognizing the unique scale and density of New York City neighborhoods, New York City NY Forward and DRI funding are being combined into one $20 million award. For Round 8 of the DRI and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“We are making an historic investment in Greater Morris Park with this $20 million combined award from our Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs,” Governor Hochul said. “Through this investment, we’re giving local leaders the tools they need to enhance the quality of life for New Yorkers in their community, draw visitors, and spur economic opportunity in the Bronx for generations to come.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program – an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourage others to follow suit. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 277 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million fund to assist certified Pro-Housing Communities with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing as well as $10.5 million for technical assistance grants to help communities design and adopt policies that foster housing growth.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing – 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures) and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$20 Million Combined Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Award for Greater Morris Park, Bronx

Greater Morris Park is largely composed of Bronx Community District 11, as well as part of Community District 10. The neighborhood is home to many medical facilities, comprising one of the largest employment centers in the Bronx, and a top ten job center in all of New York City. This includes the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Jacobi Medical Center, Calvary Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, and the Bronx Behavioral Health Center. The Albert Einstein College of Medicine made headlines this year by announcing a generous billion-dollar endowment guaranteeing free tuition to all medical students in perpetuity. The area expects growth in population and economic activity from planned zoning and infrastructure changes, including two new Metro-North stations in the area.

Morris Park’s vision is to transform the area into a premier transit-oriented development hub leveraging the addition of expanded Metro-North commuter rail service and rezoning, which will allow additional commercial and residential growth to bolster existing economic activity and drive future economic and employment growth. The community’s plan will also support Morris Park’s status as the second largest job center in The Bronx while maximizing the transformative impact of the new commuter rail service. This vision will enable Greater Morris Park to become a complete community that would feature safe streets, green public spaces, and intermodal connections. The Metro-North expansion presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put in motion transformative changes that will allow both residents and local businesses of Morris Park to thrive.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Morris Park is a vibrant community full of rich history and cultural heritage that is ripe for revitalization. This $20 million in funding will allow the community to leverage its newly expanded rail service to drive both residential and commercial growth, making Morris Park an ideal place for new and existing residents to live, work and play. Congratulations to Morris Park and all of the Bronx!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The $20 million investment in Greater Morris Park represents a strategic opportunity to transform one of the Bronx's key economic engines into an even more vibrant, transit-oriented community. By leveraging the area's strong medical and educational institutions alongside the planned Metro-North expansion, we're creating the conditions for sustainable economic growth while ensuring residents benefit from improved connectivity, enhanced public spaces, and new housing opportunities. This investment exemplifies Governor Hochul's commitment to community-driven revitalization that creates inclusive prosperity across New York State.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today's $20 million DRI and NY Forward award represents a monumental investment in Morris Park that will enable a growing neighborhood to flourish and gain vibrancy through transit-oriented development. This is only the latest example of Governor Hochul's commitment to helping our State's communities meet their full potential with targeted investments backed by local leaders. I look forward to seeing DRI and NY Forward's transformative impact on Morris Park.”

NYCREDC Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, City University of New York Chancellor and William D. Rahm, CEO of Everview Partners, said, “Greater Morris Park stands at a pivotal moment in its development, with world-class medical institutions and the upcoming Metro-North stations creating unprecedented momentum. This $20 million award will help the community harness these assets while addressing critical needs for improved streetscapes, intermodal connections, and quality public spaces. We're proud to support a vision that strengthens Morris Park while creating a more livable, accessible, and sustainable neighborhood for all who live and work there.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Today’s announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul of $20 million in downtown revitalization initiative funding for Morris Park is a significant investment in the Bronx and a huge win for our borough! We have an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to position the Greater Morris Park community as a critical intermodal transit hub that will drive future growth and dramatically enhance the economic vitality of The Bronx. As the second-largest employment center in The Bronx and a top 10 business hub across all of New York City, Greater Morris Park has already positioned itself to be a vital economic engine for the borough and the greater New York City region. We are grateful for the Governor's continued leadership in recognizing the incredible economic potential of our borough to create job growth and career opportunities for our residents. This historic investment will help build a brighter future for Morris Park and the entire borough. We are excited to see this $20 million financial commitment and are grateful for our Bronx Economic Development Corporation team, led by our President Rob Walsh, our Bronx Tourism Council, and our Planning & Development team. We remain committed to advocating for funding that supports all our communities, ensuring the Bronx continues to strive and thrive in `25 and beyond.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “This is a major investment for Morris Park and the Bronx. Governor Hochul’s support through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative lays the foundation for a stronger, more vibrant Bronx. I look forward to seeing this help strengthen local businesses, improve public spaces, and create new opportunities for the community.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “I would like to extend my thanks to Governor Hochul and her team for having the foresight to select the Greater Morris Park area of the Bronx, a community I proudly represent, as the recipient of a $20 million grant from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs. The Greater Morris Park area is home to a growing number of small businesses owned and operated by members of our incredible and diverse community. This funding will ensure that these neighborhoods continue to thrive for years to come.”

Assemblymember Karines Reyes, R.N said, “The Bronx is deserving of resources and investment. I applaud Governor Hochul and the agencies involved in making this $20 million funding award for the neighborhoods of the East Bronx. This commitment to housing, planning, transit, and the beautification of our communities will continue to reinforce and elevate the commitment that residents have for our neighborhoods. I am thankful for Governor Hochul’s leadership on this issue and look forward to seeing these investments come to fruition for our region of the Bronx.”

The Bronx Economic Development Corp President Rob Walsh said, “This $20 million investment is a transformative moment for Greater Morris Park and the Bronx. It will fuel small businesses, improve infrastructure, and drive lasting economic growth. BXEDC, alongside the Bronx Borough President’s Office, is committed to ensuring this funding creates real opportunities for businesses and residents alike. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and vision in empowering communities across New York City.”

Greater Morris Park, Bronx will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The New York City Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.