RootsTech 2025 Starts This Week: Millions are anticipated to engage in the global online family discovery event

RootsTech 2025 Keynotes include: Emmy Award-winning singer Rachel Platten, acclaimed artist Dana Tanamachi, Olympic and Paralympic athletes Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall, FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood, and virtual keynotes, social media sensat

RootsTech 2025 is a free, 3 day online global conference and local, in person event. Millions will join to make new family discoveries, learn, and be inspired.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of individuals worldwide are anticipated to participate online this week in RootsTech 2025 by FamilySearch. Thousands will also attend in person in Salt Lake City, Utah. This one-of-a-kind event starts Thursday, March 6, and runs until Saturday, March 8, 2025. Eleven emcees will help localize content and experiences in their native languages for the global audience. The popular online Relatives at RootsTech discovery experience will return again in 2025 and be available through April 12, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to make new family discoveries , hear from a variety of keynote speakers, and learn all things genealogy and family history. Register to attend virtually for free or in person at RootsTech.org.Connect with Relatives Around the WorldRelatives at RootsTech is a special RootsTech experience that allows participants to meet cousins online whom they may have never known. Since 2022, 1.3 million people from 230 countries and principalities have joined to see how they are related to others participating virtually and in person. Almost 300,000 are participating now with many more expected as the conference kicks off this week. This free discovery experience is available until 12 April 2025. Learn more at familysearch.org/connect.RootsTech 2025 KeynotesSpecial guests who have personal stories to share have become a favorite part of RootsTech over the years. Following is the RootsTech 2025 keynote lineup:Steve Rockwood, the CEO of FamilySearch International, will officially open RootsTech 2025 with a live message that can be viewed both in person and online on Thursday, 6 March 2025. FamilySearch hosts RootsTech and works to enable inspiring journeys for those seeking to discover, gather, and connect their family—past, present, and future.Rachel Platten, an Emmy Award-winning singer and songwriter known for her hit "Fight Song," will entertain RootsTech attendees while speaking of discovering herself as a musician and as a mother. Her in-person message can also be viewed online at RootsTech.org starting Thursday, 6 March 2025.Dana Tanamachi, an acclaimed artist known for her three-story Starbucks mural on the Empire State Building, will speak of a family history discovery of her own and how that family story gave her strength and purpose at a crossroad in her life. Her in-person message can be viewed online starting Friday, 7 March 2025.Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are a well-loved Olympic and Paralympic athlete couple who went viral for their supportive embrace following Tara's gold medal win in Paris last year. They will talk about the power of relationships and the meaningful impact of relationships on success. The Woodhalls’ in-person message can also be viewed online starting Saturday, 8 March 2025.Virtual KeynotesThe messages of the following four keynotes will be available for free on-demand, beginning Thursday, 6 March 2025, at RootsTech.org.Los Chicaneros, the name of the humorous Botero family on social media—will share their family's journey to stay united and their path to becoming the most recognizable Latin American influencers. They will also share a powerful new genealogy reveal.Ndaba Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, will share what he learned from and discovered about his grandfather after living with him for roughly 20 years.Ysabelle Cuevas, YouTube singing sensation, will speak of her family's journey through hard times and good times and what she has discovered about herself as she connects with millions through music on her social media platform.Marco Lui, a well-known Italian entertainer recognized by his stage name "Mr. Lui," will speak of discovering his voice in comedy and his role in passing on his family legacy.What Is RootsTech?RootsTech, the largest family history conference in the world, is a place to learn, be inspired, and make connections through family history. Hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by other leading genealogy organizations, RootsTech has hundreds of expert classes, tips and tricks videos, and inspiring stories that can help you experience family history like never before. Visit our on-demand learning library, or make plans to join us for our next virtual or in-person conference event.About FamilySearchFamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. We are a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use our records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 125 years. People access our services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 6,000 FamilySearch centers in 129 countries, including the main FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

RootsTech 2025: Dive into your history

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.