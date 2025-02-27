Scatters Club Streamers Awards 2025 Concludes with a Spectacular Grand Finale

WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scatters Club Streamers Awards 2025 has officially wrapped, recognizing outstanding achievements in iGaming streaming and celebrating the community that continues to shape the industry. Now in its second year, the event has already established itself as an annual tradition, bringing together top streamers, rising stars, industry professionals, and fans in a shared celebration of creativity and innovation.

This year’s edition featured a 61-person production team working behind the scenes to deliver a seamless broadcast, complemented by seven special guests who provided insights and commentary throughout the event. With 3,730 applications submitted, the selection process was highly competitive, narrowing the field down to a shortlist of 50 candidates before the final winners were determined.

A Celebration Beyond the Awards



The 2025 edition of the Scatters Club Streamers Awards was more than just a recognition of individual achievements — it was a fully interactive experience for the entire streaming community.

-The Dream Come True initiative became a standout feature of the event. Eight individuals were selected to receive support in furthering their careers in streaming. Among them, Maurо took the stage after securing a unique opportunity—turning his passion for gaming content into a professional role dedicated to stream analysis. The remaining seven winners, chosen through personal essays, will receive assistance in launching or advancing their careers in content creation.

-A total of $10,000+ in prize money was awarded live. Those who participated in streamer nominations had the chance to win, while Live Bingo rewarded the most engaged viewers with cash prizes.

-The audience played a central role, predicting winners, engaging with the nominees, and contributing to the vibrant discussions surrounding the event.

The 2025 Award Winners

This year’s winners set new benchmarks in creativity, entertainment, and audience engagement:

-Community Champion – Roshtein

-The Best Female Streamer – BlondeRabbit

-The Best Cringe – Roshtein

-Coolest Background – kyharr

-The Brightest Reaction to a Loss – AGUSBOB

-Best Streamer Collaboration – Coscu

-Craziest Outfit – KingeeN

-Streamer Besties – AndyPSX

-Rising Star – Adeftwastaken

-Most Hilarious Reaction to a Win – Ruben

Alongside fan-voted winners, Casinolytics identified top-performing streamers and content based on industry data.

-Streaming Marathon Runner – Casinodaddy – recognized for unparalleled endurance in streaming

-Most Watched Streamer – Roshtein – leading in total audience engagement

-Rising Star Streamer – Antaurus – an emerging talent gaining momentum

-Most Streamed Slot – Wanted Dead or a Wild – the most played and streamed slot of the year

-Most Streamed Provider – Pragmatic Play – consistently leading in streamed content

A Growing Tradition in iGaming Streaming

In just two years, the Scatters Club Streamers Awards has expanded into a highly anticipated industry event, recognizing both established figures and emerging talents while creating new opportunities for the community. The 2025 edition demonstrated that the awards are not just for streamers, but for everyone involved in the streaming world — from content creators and industry professionals to the fans who make it all possible.

Event highlights and key moments are now available on the official website for those who missed the live broadcast. Looking ahead, the 2026 edition is already in the works, promising an even bigger and more dynamic celebration of iGaming streaming.

