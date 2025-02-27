Tennessee State Parks Seek Volunteers for Annual Weed Wrangle Saturday March 1

Tennessee State Parks invite Tennesseans to participate Saturday March 1 in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle, part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces. The state has 42 state parks participating.

The Weed Wrangle is a collaboration with the Garden Club of Nashville and Garden Club of America to remove non-native invasive exotic plants and promote healthy native habitats. Park Rangers will guide volunteers on identifying and removing invasives such as Bush Honeysuckle, Chinese Privet, English Ivy and Multiflora Rose that are invading that area.

At Cumberland Mountain State Park, the group will remove invasive plants, while planting native pollinator-friendly plants along the accessible trail. That follows a discussion of the value of native plants with Brad Fox of the Obed Watershed Community Association.

At Paris Landing State Park, the group will remove non-native brush after hearing from a guest speaker from the Paris Garden Club.

At North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park, the group will remove English Ivy encroaching on the Springfield Trail.

At Middle Fork Bottoms State Park, the group will help restore native prairie habitats.

The Garden Club of Nashville was a 2024 Tennessee Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award winner for its creation and promotion of Weed Wrangle activities across the state.

To learn more and sign up for a Weed Wrangle event visit the Tennessee State Parks Volunteer site.