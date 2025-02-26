Notice of Comment, Orders of Adoption

Notice of comment and orders of adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matters:

1. 20250012 - Amendments to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 60 Regarding the Interdisciplinary Committee on Specialized Dockets and Repeal of North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 56 Regarding the Juvenile Drug Court Advisory Committee

2. 20250035 - Amendments to North Dakota Rule of Appellate Practice 35.1 Regarding Summary Disposition

3. 20250047 - Proposed Amendments to Admission to Practice Rule 2 Regarding Standards for Admission, Rule 8 Regarding Re-licensure, and N.D.R. Cont. Ed. R. 4 Regarding Procedures and Penalty for Failure to Satisfy Educational Requirements.

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.