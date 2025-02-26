Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,005 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Comment, Orders of Adoption

Notice of comment and orders of adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matters:

       1. 20250012 -  Amendments to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 60  Regarding the Interdisciplinary Committee on Specialized Dockets and Repeal of North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 56 Regarding the Juvenile Drug Court Advisory          Committee

       2. 20250035 - Amendments to North Dakota Rule of Appellate Practice 35.1 Regarding Summary Disposition

       3. 20250047  - Proposed Amendments to Admission to Practice Rule 2 Regarding Standards for Admission, Rule 8 Regarding Re-licensure, and N.D.R. Cont. Ed. R. 4 Regarding Procedures and Penalty for Failure to Satisfy Educational Requirements.

 

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Notice of Comment, Orders of Adoption

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more