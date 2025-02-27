Patriot Broadband Technologies Welcomes Industry Veteran Raphael Arocho as Account Director

Raphael Arocho, Account Director Patriot Broadband Technologies

Patriot Broadband Technologies appoints Raphael Arocho as Account Director, bolstering client relations and enhancing broadband infrastructure expertise.

Raphael brings a wealth of industry experience and a deep understanding of what it takes to build and upgrade networks in the broadband sector. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.” — Mike Zeller

SEVEN VALLEYS, PA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Broadband Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Raphael Arocho as Account Director, further strengthening the company’s commitment to building strong client relationships and delivering industry-leading broadband solutions.Arocho joins Patriot Broadband Technologies following a distinguished 30-year career at Comcast, where he held key leadership positions and played a pivotal role in advancing broadband infrastructure and service excellence. His expertise in network deployments make him an invaluable addition to the Patriot Broadband team.In his new role, Arocho will focus on developing and maintaining client relationships, driving business development initiatives, and ensuring Patriot Broadband Technologies continues to meet the evolving needs of the broadband industry. His leadership and deep industry knowledge will support the company’s mission of providing seamless, high-quality broadband solutions to clients across the country."Raphael brings a wealth of industry experience and a deep understanding of what it takes to build and upgrade networks in the broadband sector," said Mike Zeller, President of Patriot Broadband Technologies. "His leadership and technical expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow and enhance our service offerings. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."Reflecting on his new position, Arocho shared his enthusiasm for joining Patriot Broadband Technologies: "I’m excited to be part of a company that is dedicated to innovation, client success, and the future of broadband. I look forward to building strong partnerships and helping drive strategic growth in this ever-evolving industry."Patriot Broadband Technologies continues to expand its footprint as a trusted partner in broadband infrastructure, and Arocho’s addition marks a significant step in further strengthening its client engagement and service capabilities.For more information about Patriot Broadband Technologies, please visit www.patriotbbtech.com ABOUT PATRIOT BROADBAND TECHNOLOGIESPatriot Broadband Technologies is a leader in broadband infrastructure, providing cutting-edge Inside Plant (ISP) and Outside Plant (OSP) solutions that power communities and businesses. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and customer-centric service, the company delivers high-quality broadband construction and deployment across the nation.

