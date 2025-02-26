Lee Defends Trump’s Energy Emergency as Democrats Push to Terminate

“We will ensure the President has the tools necessary to deliver the results the American people expect and deserve.”

To watch Chairman Lee’s remarks, click here or on the image above.

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, led his Republican colleagues in speaking against S.J. Res. 10, a resolution introduced by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) that would terminate President Trump’s national emergency declared with respect to energy.

“Senate Republicans will not let Democrats delay and obstruct any longer. They have created and exacerbated an emergency, President Trump is addressing it as the law allows him to do. We will ensure the President has the tools necessary to deliver the results the American people justifiably expect, demanded, and truly do deserve. Because the facts are undeniable. America is in an energy emergency because of the federal government and specifically because of the previous administration's failed policies,” said Chairman Lee on the Senate Floor.

To watch Chairman Lee’s remarks, click here.