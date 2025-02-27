Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines - SSBN

Features

The Navy's ballistic missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). They are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads.

Ohio Class

Each of the 14 Ohio-class SSBNs originally carried up to 24 SLBMs with multiple, independently targeted warheads. However, under provisions of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, each submarine has had four of its missile tubes permanently deactivated and now carry a maximum of 20 missiles. The SSBN's strategic weapon is the Trident II D5 missile, which provides increased range and accuracy over the now out-of-service Trident I C4 missile.

SSBNs are specifically designed for extended deterrent patrols. To decrease the amount of time required for replenishment and maintenance, Ohio-class submarines have three large-diameter logistics hatches that allow sailors to rapidly transfer supply pallets, equipment replacement modules and machinery components, thereby increasing their operational availability.

The Ohio-class design allows the submarines to operate for 15 or more years between major overhauls. On average, the submarines spend 77 days at sea followed by 35 days in-port for maintenance. Each SSBN has two crews, Blue and Gold, which alternate manning the submarines and taking them on patrol. This maximizes the SSBN's strategic availability, reduces the number of submarines required to meet strategic requirements, and allows for proper crew training, readiness and morale.

Columbia Class

The Columbia-class SSBN is the nation’s future Sea Based Strategic Deterrent, is the Navy’s number one acquisition priority, and will provide the most survivable leg of the Nation’s strategic triad. It replaces the currently serving Ohio-class SSBNs and must be ready for patrol no later than October 2030 to meet United States Strategic Command requirements.

Representing a generational recapitalization of the SSBN force, Columbia-class will ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s. The Columbia-class will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by our nation.

General Characteristics, Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarines – SSBN

Builder: General Dynamics Electric Boat Division

Propulsion: One nuclear reactor, one shaft

Length: 560 feet (170.69 meters)

Beam: 42 feet (12.8 meters)

Displacement: 16,764 tons (17,033.03 metric tons) surfaced; 18,750 tons (19,000.1 metric tons) submerged

Speed: 20+ knots (23+ miles per hour, 36.8+ kph)

Crew: 15 Officers, 144 Enlisted

Armament: Trident II D5 (LE), 20 missile tubes, Mk48 torpedoes

Ships:

USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) Bangor, Washington

USS Alabama (SSBN 731) Bangor, Washington

USS Alaska (SSBN 732) Kings Bay, Georgia

USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Bangor, Washington

USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) Kings Bay, Georgia

USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) Bangor, Washington

USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) Kings Bay, Georgia

USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) Bangor, Washington

USS Maryland (SSBN 738) Kings Bay, Georgia

USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) Bangor, Washington

USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) Kings Bay, Georgia

USS Maine (SSBN 741) Bangor, Washington

USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) Kings Bay, Georgia

USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Bangor, Washington

General Characteristics, Columbia Class

Lead Design Shipbuilder: General Dynamics - Electric Boat

Propulsion: Electric-drive propulsion system

Length: 560 feet

Beam: 43 feet

Displacement: 20,800 long tons

Speed: 20+ knots (23+ mph)

Crew: 15 Officers, 140 Enlisted

Armament: Trident II D5 (LE), 16 missile tubes, MK48 torpedoes

Ships:

District of Columbia (SSBN 826) – Under construction

Wisconsin (SSN 827) – Under construction

Groton (SSBN 828)

