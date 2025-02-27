A/C Connection Prepares for Industry-Wide Transition to Mandatory R-454B Refrigerant

Mandatory R-454B Refrigerant

A/C Connection, a trusted leader in HVAC services in Pensacola is ready to assist customers with the industry’s mandatory transition to R-454B refrigerant

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A/C Connection, a trusted leader in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services in Pensacola, is ready to assist customers with the industry’s mandatory transition to R-454B refrigerant. This regulatory shift is designed to reduce environmental impact and greenhouse gas emissions in compliance with updated federal standards.

R-454B, also known as Opteon™ XL41, has been mandated as the replacement for R-410A in new HVAC systems in Pensacola and across the country due to its significantly lower global warming potential (GWP). With a GWP of just 466, R-454B represents a 78% reduction compared to R-410A. This transition aligns with the industry’s commitment to sustainability and adherence to evolving environmental policies.

“The HVAC industry is undergoing a major transformation to meet new environmental standards, and the adoption of R-454B is a key part of this progress,” said Keith Mott, Owner of A/C Connection. “We are dedicated to helping our customers navigate these changes by providing expert guidance and support as they upgrade to systems compatible with this new refrigerant.”

As of January 1, 2025, all new HVAC systems sold in the United States must utilize refrigerants with lower GWP, such as R-454B, in compliance with the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. A/C Connection is fully equipped to assist homeowners and businesses in understanding and implementing these HVAC changes.

Customers currently using systems with R-410A can rely on A/C Connection for personalized solutions, including system upgrades and maintenance strategies, to ensure continued efficiency and regulatory compliance.

For more information about R-454B refrigerant or to schedule a consultation, contact A/C Connection or visit https://acconnectionllc.com/.

About A/C Connection

A/C Connection is a leading provider of HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance services in Pensacola, FL. Committed to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility, A/C Connection delivers innovative, energy-efficient solutions to ensure year-round comfort for residential and commercial clients.

