Laredo SENTRI, Global Entry-designated Enrollment Facility Introduces Dedicated Email Inbox for Participant Account Updates

LAREDO, Texas— The Laredo Port of Entry SENTRI, Global Entry-designated enrollment facility is excited to announce the launch of a new dedicated email inbox, designed specifically for participants to update their account information with ease and efficiency.

“We are committed to making the account update process as seamless as possible for our SENTRI participants,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This dedicated inbox allows us to quickly and securely process requests, ensuring that participant information remains accurate and up to date.”

This new email ensures a secure and streamlined matter for participants to submit chances to update their vehicle registration, vehicle license plates, insurance information, documentation pertaining to the interview process, or any questions regarding their SENTRI account. The Government of Mexico in Tamaulipas and other states recently began issuing new vehicle license plates and such information needs to be updated in participants’ SENTRI accounts as well. Participants need to provide their application number and/or PassID number, and a valid telephone number when utilizing the email service. This method is geared towards enhancing customer service, reduce processing times and improve communication with participants.

Participants can begin using the inbox laredosentriandglobalentry@cbp.dhs.gov immediately to submit any criteria mentioned above. For further information or if you have any concerns, please contact the Laredo Enrollment Center at 956-523-7399.

Laredo Enrollment Center Hours of Operation and Contact Information:

Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

400 San Eduardo, Laredo, Texas 78040

For questions, please call: 956-523-7399

Email: laredosentriandglobalentry@cbp.dhs.gov

Log In to Your Account or Apply at: https://ttp.dhs.gov

Follow the Director of CBP's Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas